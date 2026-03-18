Russia's largest daily losses in 2026 - over 1,700 occupiers - Ministry of Defense

Russian troops suffered their largest daily losses in 2026 during attempted offensives on March 17. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the enemy tried to use weather conditions for attacks in several directions.

The occupiers tried to take advantage of the fog and launched offensives in several sectors of the front, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region - the report says.

However, Ukrainian forces were ready for such actions.

The defense forces were ready for this, so the enemy lost 1,710 soldiers killed and wounded in a day - noted the Ministry of Defense.

The agency also emphasized that despite massive attacks, Russian troops failed to achieve results.

Ukrainian combat formations were not broken through anywhere - emphasized the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Since the beginning of March 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit more than 20 targets that provide Russian air defense. S-400, Pantsir-S1, Buk air defense systems and rare enemy radars were hit.