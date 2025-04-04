Shahed 131

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15627 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28457 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64674 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213662 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122527 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244213 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131742 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213662 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310679 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3046 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14128 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45300 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72085 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Shahed 131

News by theme

Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. Air defense shot down 5 drones, a cargo van was burned on the territory of the enterprise and a warehouse was damaged.

War • February 28, 06:58 AM • 24376 views

The Russian army shelled 31 settlements in the Kherson region: seven were injured, including a child

Russian troops attacked Kherson region, injuring 7 people, including a child. 11 houses, infrastructure and transport were damaged, and two Shahed drones were shot down by air defense.

Society • February 19, 07:31 AM • 38411 views

Night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv: RMA reveals the extent of destruction in the market

A Russian drone attack in Kharkiv damaged about 100 trade pavilions and the power grid. In Kupyansk, two people were injured by shelling and a drone attack.

War • February 6, 06:53 AM • 27511 views

Night attack by Russian drones on Mykolaiv: two people injured

Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in Mykolaiv as a result of an attack by Russian “Shaheds,” two people were injured. Ukrainian air defense shoots down 9 enemy drones over Mykolaiv region.

War • January 22, 06:55 AM • 29612 views

Damage and wounded in Mykolaiv region due to Russian drone attacks

In Mykolaiv region, 4 Shahed drones were shot down, the debris damaged houses in Voznesensk. In the village of Solonchaky, a 71-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone, his condition is stable.

War • January 13, 06:45 AM • 24459 views

Terrorists attacked Mykolaiv: two wounded and damage to infrastructure reported

An enemy Shahed drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack, two employees were injured, and emergency services are working at the site.

Society • December 15, 06:17 AM • 66397 views

Estonian company to test new missiles designed to repel Shahed missiles in Ukraine

Frankenburg Technologies will start testing its own anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine in 2024. The missiles use IS for guidance and can shoot down targets at an altitude of up to 2 km.

War • December 6, 08:25 AM • 20055 views

Drone attack in Mykolaiv region: 30-year-old man dies in hospital

In the village of Solonchaky, 6 people were injured as a result of an FPV drone attack during the distribution of humanitarian aid. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, died in hospital, while others are in serious condition.

Society • November 26, 06:08 AM • 20353 views

In Kherson Russians attacked a couple's house: the husband was killed

A 61-year-old man died and 8 people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson region. The enemy attacked 21 settlements, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • November 7, 07:50 AM • 19074 views

Russian attack leads to blackouts in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, air defense destroyed 7 kamikaze drones, and as a result of an enemy attack on the energy infrastructure, subscribers lost power. In Ochakiv, a 13-year-old girl and a woman were wounded by shelling and a residential building was damaged.

Society • November 6, 07:44 AM • 25640 views

Kherson underwent a night attack by the Russian Federation: the consequences were shown

Russian troops attack Kherson and the region, damaging residential buildings, medical and educational institutions. 4 people were wounded, air defense shot down one Shahed.

War • November 4, 07:40 AM • 21593 views

Russians wound two medics in Kherson region

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, 9 people were wounded overnight, including medics. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and equipment in many settlements of the region were damaged.

War • October 22, 05:55 AM • 14779 views

Russian army attacks Kherson region with drones after night strike: two injured already reported

Russian troops attacked Kherson region today with drones. Two men were injured as a result of explosives dropped from drones in Novorontsovka and Mykilske.

War • October 21, 09:42 AM • 15117 views

Shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy drone destroyed, no casualties reported

Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Society • October 20, 05:20 AM • 46189 views
Exclusive

Russian strike weapons have changed - KFI told about the results of the latest research on enemy missiles and drones

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.

War • October 16, 01:07 PM • 105794 views

Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region - RMA

Hostile UAVs were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.

War • October 15, 06:57 PM • 19040 views

There are already some decisions on the Shahed and some types of missiles: Zelensky on strengthening air defense

The Security Council discussed the protection of energy facilities and preparations for winter. The President announced the decision to strengthen air defense against the Shahed and certain types of missiles.

War • October 15, 04:37 PM • 29941 views

Russians hit a medical facility in Kherson region, 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region, injuring 4 people. A medical facility, administrative building, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. The air defense system shot down one enemy drone.

War • October 12, 06:49 AM • 19433 views

“Shahed” downed in Kherson region, 1 killed and 10 wounded due to Russian attacks

Occupants attacked 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging civilian objects. The shelling killed 1 person and injured 10. Ukrainian air defense shot down one enemy drone.

War • October 10, 06:00 AM • 14377 views

Three Shahed drones shot down in Mykolaiv region

On the night of October 8, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. According to reports, there was no shelling of the region's territory.

War • October 8, 04:32 AM • 16498 views

In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 49 explosions were recorded. In the Sumy community, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of a Geranium-2 UAV attack.

War • October 7, 06:55 AM • 12790 views

Two “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region overnight, 1 killed, 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

Occupants shelled 14 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential areas. Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 enemy Shahed drones over the region.

War • October 4, 05:23 AM • 14896 views

Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.

War • October 3, 11:35 PM • 21228 views

Three “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 8 wounded due to Russian attacks

The occupiers shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. The attacks killed 2 people and wounded 8. The air defense system shot down 3 Shahed drones.

War • October 3, 06:36 AM • 15476 views

Three “Shaheds” destroyed in Mykolaiv region, enemy attacks critical infrastructure

Three Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv region. The enemy attacked the Kutsurub community, damaging houses. A fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Bashtanka district.

War • September 30, 05:21 AM • 18134 views

The enemy fired on Mykolaiv region: Air defense shoots down three Shahed drones

Enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed drones, and attacks took place in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts, but without civilian casualties.

War • September 28, 05:27 AM • 18162 views

A “Shahed” was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night, and in the morning Russia attacked one of the districts with KABs

At night, one Shahed UAV was shot down in Mykolaiv region. In the morning, Russian troops attacked Bashtanka district, allegedly with guided aerial bombs. There were no casualties.

War • September 27, 06:01 AM • 15763 views

Mykolaiv region: 7 “Shaheds” destroyed

Seven Shahed UAVs were destroyed overnight in Mykolaiv region. The enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility, causing a blackout. Most consumers have been reconnected, and there were no casualties.

War • September 26, 06:56 AM • 18306 views

Hostile attacks in Kherson region: 2 people killed, 14 wounded

The invaders shelled numerous settlements in the Kherson region. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and cars were damaged, and two enemy drones were shot down.

Society • September 26, 05:01 AM • 19405 views

Two "Shaheds" downed in Mykolaiv region, two wounded by Russian FPV drone strike

At night, two Shahed UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv region. In the afternoon, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car in the Kutsurubska community, injuring the driver and a passenger. The 63-year-old woman was hospitalized.

War • September 25, 05:42 AM • 14010 views