Shahed 131

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. Air defense shot down 5 drones, a cargo van was burned on the territory of the enterprise and a warehouse was damaged.
Russian troops attacked Kherson region, injuring 7 people, including a child. 11 houses, infrastructure and transport were damaged, and two Shahed drones were shot down by air defense.
A Russian drone attack in Kharkiv damaged about 100 trade pavilions and the power grid. In Kupyansk, two people were injured by shelling and a drone attack.
Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in Mykolaiv as a result of an attack by Russian “Shaheds,” two people were injured. Ukrainian air defense shoots down 9 enemy drones over Mykolaiv region.
In Mykolaiv region, 4 Shahed drones were shot down, the debris damaged houses in Voznesensk. In the village of Solonchaky, a 71-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone, his condition is stable.
An enemy Shahed drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack, two employees were injured, and emergency services are working at the site.
Frankenburg Technologies will start testing its own anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine in 2024. The missiles use IS for guidance and can shoot down targets at an altitude of up to 2 km.
In the village of Solonchaky, 6 people were injured as a result of an FPV drone attack during the distribution of humanitarian aid. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, died in hospital, while others are in serious condition.
A 61-year-old man died and 8 people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson region. The enemy attacked 21 settlements, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.
In Mykolaiv region, air defense destroyed 7 kamikaze drones, and as a result of an enemy attack on the energy infrastructure, subscribers lost power. In Ochakiv, a 13-year-old girl and a woman were wounded by shelling and a residential building was damaged.
Russian troops attack Kherson and the region, damaging residential buildings, medical and educational institutions. 4 people were wounded, air defense shot down one Shahed.
As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, 9 people were wounded overnight, including medics. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and equipment in many settlements of the region were damaged.
Russian troops attacked Kherson region today with drones. Two men were injured as a result of explosives dropped from drones in Novorontsovka and Mykilske.
Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.
Hostile UAVs were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.
The Security Council discussed the protection of energy facilities and preparations for winter. The President announced the decision to strengthen air defense against the Shahed and certain types of missiles.
Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region, injuring 4 people. A medical facility, administrative building, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. The air defense system shot down one enemy drone.
Occupants attacked 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging civilian objects. The shelling killed 1 person and injured 10. Ukrainian air defense shot down one enemy drone.
On the night of October 8, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. According to reports, there was no shelling of the region's territory.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 49 explosions were recorded. In the Sumy community, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of a Geranium-2 UAV attack.
Occupants shelled 14 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential areas. Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 enemy Shahed drones over the region.
Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.
The occupiers shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. The attacks killed 2 people and wounded 8. The air defense system shot down 3 Shahed drones.
Three Shahed drones were shot down in Mykolaiv region. The enemy attacked the Kutsurub community, damaging houses. A fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Bashtanka district.
Enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed drones, and attacks took place in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts, but without civilian casualties.
At night, one Shahed UAV was shot down in Mykolaiv region. In the morning, Russian troops attacked Bashtanka district, allegedly with guided aerial bombs. There were no casualties.
Seven Shahed UAVs were destroyed overnight in Mykolaiv region. The enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility, causing a blackout. Most consumers have been reconnected, and there were no casualties.
The invaders shelled numerous settlements in the Kherson region. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and cars were damaged, and two enemy drones were shot down.
At night, two Shahed UAVs were destroyed in Mykolaiv region. In the afternoon, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car in the Kutsurubska community, injuring the driver and a passenger. The 63-year-old woman was hospitalized.