Night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv: RMA reveals the extent of destruction in the market

A nighttime drone attack by Russian troops caused damage to a market in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

23:30, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. The falling wreckage of the UAV "Geranium" damaged about 100 trade pavilions of the market. There were no casualties - Syniehubov wrote.

At 1:00 am, the enemy attacked Kharkiv again. In Novobavarskyi district, the wreckage of a Geranium UAV damaged power lines in the area.

The Russian army also shelled two districts of Kharkiv region yesterday. At 19:00, a 57-year-old volunteer was injured in Kupyansk as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone on a car, according to Sinegubov. He was hospitalized in a medical facility. In the morning, a 43-year-old man was injured in the city as a result of shelling.

At 15:30, a strike was recorded in Kharkiv district in the village of Borshchova: it hit the ground in the forest, in an open area.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv: one of the largest markets is on fire