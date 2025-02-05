The enemy attacked Kharkiv: one of the largest markets is on fire

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 9326 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60137 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101758 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128880 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103510 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113289 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105918 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102311 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86724 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111272 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105661 views
02:39 PM • 9326 views
09:20 AM • 122587 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128880 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162021 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152173 views
02:48 PM • 1420 views
09:59 AM • 105661 views
09:03 AM • 111272 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138277 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140054 views
The enemy attacked Kharkiv: one of the largest markets is on fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104536 views

In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by enemy drones, trade pavilions at a large market in the Kyiv district are burning. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

Trade pavilions are on fire in Kharkiv . The fire was caused by an enemy air attack using attack drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv this evening, February 5, amid an enemy air attack involving attack drones. Local authorities reported an “arrival” in one of the districts.

According to the updated information, the attack took place on one of the largest Kharkiv markets in the Kyiv district of the city, close to the transport infrastructure. Trade pavilions are on fire

Igor Terekhov wrote at 23:33.

According to the official, there is no information about the victims at the moment.

Recall

One man was killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building in Odesa district . Another victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones at night: historic building damaged, one injured05.02.25, 07:39 • 37013 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising