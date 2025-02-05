The enemy attacked Kharkiv: one of the largest markets is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by enemy drones, trade pavilions at a large market in the Kyiv district are burning. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.
Trade pavilions are on fire in Kharkiv . The fire was caused by an enemy air attack using attack drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
Details
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv this evening, February 5, amid an enemy air attack involving attack drones. Local authorities reported an “arrival” in one of the districts.
According to the updated information, the attack took place on one of the largest Kharkiv markets in the Kyiv district of the city, close to the transport infrastructure. Trade pavilions are on fire
According to the official, there is no information about the victims at the moment.
Recall
One man was killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building in Odesa district . Another victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.
