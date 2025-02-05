The enemy attacked Kharkiv: one of the largest markets is on fire

Trade pavilions are on fire in Kharkiv . The fire was caused by an enemy air attack using attack drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv this evening, February 5, amid an enemy air attack involving attack drones. Local authorities reported an “arrival” in one of the districts.

According to the updated information, the attack took place on one of the largest Kharkiv markets in the Kyiv district of the city, close to the transport infrastructure. Trade pavilions are on fire Igor Terekhov wrote at 23:33.

According to the official, there is no information about the victims at the moment.

Recall

