Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones at night: historic building damaged, one injured

Russian troops attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones at night, damaging an architectural monument and an educational institution, and injuring one person, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked Saltiv and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv - Syniehubov wrote.

According to the head of RMA:

At 02:36, as a result of a hit from a Geranium-2 UAV, the roof of a non-residential building, an architectural monument, was damaged and burning. The fire was localized at 05:20.

One person was injured, who lived in a high-rise building across the street - an acute stress reaction - Sinegubov said.

At about 02:36, a UAV of the “Geranium-2” type partially destroyed and burned the roof of a non-residential building, and damaged the windows of 7 buildings of the educational institution. There were no casualties.

