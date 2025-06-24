$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7564 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18313 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45726 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83522 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 93959 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79132 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59030 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66911 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60311 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310533 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27760 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30128 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69143 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102751 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122626 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3538 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16047 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101853 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180358 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302363 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6956 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court will consider on June 25 a petition for a pre-trial detention measure for Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernysov. He is suspected of abuse of power and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale.

Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow

The High Anti-Corruption Court plans to consider tomorrow, June 25, a motion to apply a preventive measure to the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties. This was reported to UNN journalist by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the HACC.

(The consideration of the motion to elect a preventive measure for the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity - ed.) is scheduled for 11:00 on June 25

- Chemerys reported.

Context

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov announced that he had received a suspicion after visiting the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Later, the SAP officially reported that Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media report that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatyuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, Chernyshov's premises were searched, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of this week.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine.

Addition

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9