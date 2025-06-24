Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow

The High Anti-Corruption Court plans to consider tomorrow, June 25, a motion to apply a preventive measure to the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties. This was reported to UNN journalist by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the HACC.

(The consideration of the motion to elect a preventive measure for the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity - ed.) is scheduled for 11:00 on June 25 - Chemerys reported.

Context

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov announced that he had received a suspicion after visiting the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Later, the SAP officially reported that Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media report that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatyuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, Chernyshov's premises were searched, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of this week.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine.

Addition

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector.