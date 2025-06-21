$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5694 views

A selection of unusual comedies that combine humor with elements of drama, absurdity, surrealism or black humor is presented. Among them are "Friends", "Bullet Train", "Poor Things", "Wild Tales" and "The Menu", which offer unconventional plots and presentation.

Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time

Unusual comedies are films or series that present humor in a non-standard way: through original plots, atypical delivery, or a non-stereotypical vision of what is funny. They often depart from traditional genre rules, combining the comedic with elements of drama, absurdity, surrealism, or black humor. UNN offers a selection of films that can be watched in your free time.

Friendship 2024

Craig Waterman, an office worker, struggles to connect with anyone, even his own family. Later, while working as a courier, he receives an order from his neighbor Austin, a charismatic weather forecaster and musician. Craig soon gets to know him and becomes fascinated by his work, which changes his life.

• Genre: Comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Andrew DeYoung;

• Actors: Paul Rudd, Kate Mara, Tim Robinson, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rick Worthy, Whitmer Thomas.

Bullet Train 2022

Unlucky assassin "Ladybug" decides to stop his violent ways. But something went wrong: Agent "Ladybug"'s last mission takes place on the fastest train in the world, where five passengers turn out to be hitmen with different employers. However, they all have a common task: the elimination of Agent "Ladybug".

• Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime;

• Country: Japan, USA;

• Director: David Leitch;

• Actors: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds.

Poor Things 2023

The body of a dead woman was brought back to life thanks to parts of her newborn daughter's brain by the eccentric scientist Godwin Baxter. Bella does not remember her past, so the scientist will have to teach her from scratch. Inspired and eager for knowledge, she later falls in love with a dissolute lawyer.

• Genre: Melodrama, Comedy, Drama, Horror, Fantasy, Sci-Fi;

• Country: Ireland, United Kingdom, USA;

• Director: Yorgos Lanthimos;

• Actors: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Kathryn Hunter, Charlie Hiscock.

Freaky Tales 2024

The film is divided into several episodes, with different events and characters, whose stories will intersect. They are united by their whimsical nature and the atmosphere of the 80s. The stories revolve around rap stars, punks, killers, and a basketball star who is recruited into a cult.

• Genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Drama, Crime;

• Country: Canada, USA;

• Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck;

• Actors: Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Ben Mendelsohn, Pu Yu, Normani Hamilton, LeQuan Antonio Bennett, James Coker, Tom Hanks.

The Menu 2022

Chef Julian Slowik of a prestigious restaurant is a master of his craft. Along with serving an exotic menu, he surprises his guests during their meal. But no one suspects what he has planned for one night. What is the chef preparing?

• Genre: Comedy, Thriller, Horror;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Mark Mylod;

• Actors: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
