Trump announced the entry into force of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced the entry into force of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Iranian state television channel Press TV also reported the start of the ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump announced the entry into force of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, writes UNN.
The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States!
Earlier, the Iranian state TV channel Press TV reported the start of the ceasefire.
