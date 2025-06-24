USA: Iran no longer capable of creating nuclear weapons

Iran is no longer able to create nuclear weapons after US strikes destroyed its infrastructure. This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to him, Iran was very close to acquiring nuclear weapons.

Now Iran is unable to create nuclear weapons with the equipment it has, because we destroyed it - said Vance.

He also noted that if Iran wants to create nuclear weapons in the future, it "will have to deal with the American military again."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete ceasefire. According to him, "this war could have lasted for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it did not happen and never will."

