Kovalenko: Russia abandoned Iran, it couldn't have been otherwise

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 14025 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 62357 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 87632 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 127340 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 73716 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 134147 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66509 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107182 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67846 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95930 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
81%
744mm
Popular news
China and Russia draw closer to Kazakhstan, pushing the European Union into the background - MediaJune 23, 03:28 PM • 3830 views
"Ukrainian cotton. Self-propelled artillery unit "Bohdana"": NBU issued a new commemorative coinJune 23, 04:22 PM • 3764 views
Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - MediaJune 23, 05:08 PM • 2758 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damagedJune 23, 05:45 PM • 10275 views
Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excuses08:10 PM • 3052 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 62357 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 99965 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 127340 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 134147 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 364794 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 48528 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130408 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 255146 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125713 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 125142 views
Actual
The Times
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)
BM-21 "Grad"

Kovalenko: Russia abandoned Iran, it couldn't have been otherwise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, believes that Russia created problems for Iran amidst Tehran's conflict with Israel, as it cannot provide additional air defense systems. He noted that Russia is unable to save its allies and is experiencing difficulties in Africa and post-Soviet republics.

Kovalenko: Russia abandoned Iran, it couldn't have been otherwise

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), believes that Russia created problems for Iran amidst Tehran's conflict with Israel. He wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia abandoned Iran. It couldn't have been otherwise. Russia is not capable of providing additional air defense systems that Iran wants, because due to losses, it is moving S400 launchers from the Far East to the European part of Russia. Troops, missiles - everything is occupied by the war with Ukraine," Kovalenko said.

According to him, Russia failed to save "its" Bashar al-Assad in Syria, "Russia abandoned everything in Karabakh."

Russia will gradually begin to experience difficulties in Africa. Influence in post-Soviet republics, particularly in Central Asia, is also significantly declining

the head of the CCD predicts.

In his opinion, Iran clearly sees how agreements with Russia, despite helping Moscow in killing Ukrainians, "turn into air, empty words and statements, which, after Trump's reaction, are also urgently softened."

"And then there's Belarus, which Moscow really wants to keep, but who knows now," Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire. According to him, "this war could have lasted for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it did not happen and never will."

The conflict between Iran and Israel simultaneously creates problems and prospects for Russia – British intelligence19.06.25, 15:39 • 2494 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Israel
S-400 missile system
Donald Trump
Syria
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9