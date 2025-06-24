Kovalenko: Russia abandoned Iran, it couldn't have been otherwise

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), believes that Russia created problems for Iran amidst Tehran's conflict with Israel. He wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

"Russia abandoned Iran. It couldn't have been otherwise. Russia is not capable of providing additional air defense systems that Iran wants, because due to losses, it is moving S400 launchers from the Far East to the European part of Russia. Troops, missiles - everything is occupied by the war with Ukraine," Kovalenko said.

According to him, Russia failed to save "its" Bashar al-Assad in Syria, "Russia abandoned everything in Karabakh."

Russia will gradually begin to experience difficulties in Africa. Influence in post-Soviet republics, particularly in Central Asia, is also significantly declining the head of the CCD predicts.

In his opinion, Iran clearly sees how agreements with Russia, despite helping Moscow in killing Ukrainians, "turn into air, empty words and statements, which, after Trump's reaction, are also urgently softened."

"And then there's Belarus, which Moscow really wants to keep, but who knows now," Kovalenko summarized.

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire. According to him, "this war could have lasted for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it did not happen and never will."

