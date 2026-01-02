The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days

Russian occupiers have not attempted to storm Hrabovske for the past few days and are reducing their activity in combat operations in the Sumy region. This was reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

In the directions towards the settlement of Hrabovske, the enemy has not undertaken any active actions to try to move beyond this settlement and advance deeper into our country's territory for the past few days - emphasized the spokesman.

In addition, according to the spokesman, the enemy has reduced its activity in the Sumy region in the areas where units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are located.

I can say that, in fact, now in the Sumy region, in those strips where the units of the State Border Guard Service are located, the enemy has reduced its activity; for several days, the enemy has not conducted any assault actions. I should note that he carries out such actions using small infantry groups, but again, in December, the enemy's attempts to expand the combat zone by advancing deeper into our country's territory within the Sumy region were also recorded. - stated Demchenko.

The official also emphasized that Russian units are suffering significant losses.

The enemy suffers heavy losses from the actions of our soldiers, who use artillery, use unmanned aerial vehicles, inflicting strikes on such groups on the enemy - says Andriy Demchenko.

