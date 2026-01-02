$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
08:34 AM • 1382 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 41945 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 66883 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 53075 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 50749 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 168140 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 164491 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 55712 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46122 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38713 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Russian occupiers have not attempted to storm Hrabovske in the last few days and have reduced their activity in combat operations in Sumy Oblast. The enemy is suffering significant losses from the actions of the Ukrainian military.

The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days

Russian occupiers have not attempted to storm Hrabovske for the past few days and are reducing their activity in combat operations in the Sumy region. This was reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the directions towards the settlement of Hrabovske, the enemy has not undertaken any active actions to try to move beyond this settlement and advance deeper into our country's territory for the past few days

- emphasized the spokesman.

In addition, according to the spokesman, the enemy has reduced its activity in the Sumy region in the areas where units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are located.

I can say that, in fact, now in the Sumy region, in those strips where the units of the State Border Guard Service are located, the enemy has reduced its activity; for several days, the enemy has not conducted any assault actions. I should note that he carries out such actions using small infantry groups, but again, in December, the enemy's attempts to expand the combat zone by advancing deeper into our country's territory within the Sumy region were also recorded.

- stated Demchenko.

The official also emphasized that Russian units are suffering significant losses.

The enemy suffers heavy losses from the actions of our soldiers, who use artillery, use unmanned aerial vehicles, inflicting strikes on such groups on the enemy

 - says Andriy Demchenko.

Recall

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko reported that Russian troops cannot expand the combat zone beyond Hrabovske in the Sumy region. The enemy deployed about a hundred servicemen but is suffering losses and does not have a significant concentration.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine