UAE considers strike on Iran - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The United Arab Emirates is considering military measures to stop Iranian missile and drone attacks on the country. The UAE has suffered the most attacks from Iran since the beginning of the war, even more than Israel.

UAE considers strike on Iran - Axios

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considering military action to stop Iranian missile and drone strikes on the country. This was reported by Axios, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that an Emirati strike on Iran would be unprecedented, and the fact that it is being considered reflects the immense outrage of the Gulf countries over Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and oil and gas facilities. At the same time, the UAE has become the country that has suffered the most attacks from Iran since the beginning of the war - even more than Israel.

The UAE is considering taking active defensive measures against Iran. Although they were not involved in the war in any way, they still suffered 800 shellings.

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

It is indicated that Israeli officials believe that Saudi Arabia may also take military action in response to Iranian attacks.

"Iran's strikes ... have turned the war into a large-scale regional crisis, drawing in countries that never wanted to be part of the conflict. Since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign, Iran has attacked American bases and other targets in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, including the Kurdish region," the publication summarizes.

Recall

The United Arab Emirates closed its embassy in Iran and withdrew its diplomatic mission. This decision is related to Iranian attacks that hit Dubai airport and other civilian buildings.

Zelenskyy discussed Iranian strikes and aid possibilities with UAE President03.03.26, 13:41 • 5084 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Iran