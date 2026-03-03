Zelenskyy discussed Iranian strikes and aid possibilities with UAE President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran's strikes on civilian targets with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as "how we can help in this situation and support the protection of life," and agreed to work on this with their teams, UNN reports.

Details

"We discussed key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I expressed my condolences to him over the deaths of people from the insane strikes from Iran," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to Zelenskyy, his UAE counterpart "noted that the Iranian regime strikes not only military targets, but literally everything – houses, mosques, even mosques."

We discussed how we can help in this situation and support the protection of life. We agreed that the teams will work on this. Protecting life is a common priority for everyone in the world. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

