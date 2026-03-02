Britain asks Ukraine to help Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones
Kyiv • UNN
Great Britain has asked Ukraine to involve experts to help its Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also allowed the US to use British bases for defense in the Middle East.
The UK has asked Ukraine to engage experts to help Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones. This was stated on the social network X by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Keir Starmer, UNN reports.
Details
Also, according to him, he will allow the US to use the country's bases for defense in the Middle East.
The United States requested permission to use British bases for this specific and limited defensive purpose. We have decided to agree to this request to prevent Iran from launching missiles into the region.
He added that the UK is not involved in offensive actions against Iran and acts within the framework of collective self-defense.
Recall
Great Britain, France and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.
Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks01.03.26, 23:05 • 2394 views