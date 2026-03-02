Britain asks Ukraine to help Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones

The UK has asked Ukraine to engage experts to help Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones. This was stated on the social network X by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, he will allow the US to use the country's bases for defense in the Middle East.

The United States requested permission to use British bases for this specific and limited defensive purpose. We have decided to agree to this request to prevent Iran from launching missiles into the region. - Starmer said.

He added that the UK is not involved in offensive actions against Iran and acts within the framework of collective self-defense.

Recall

Great Britain, France and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks