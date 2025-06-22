The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie

$41.690.00
Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

American actor Jon Bernthal will join Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," set to be released on July 31, 2026. This will be the last Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

American actor Jon Bernthal, who appeared in several Marvel series as the cold-blooded avenger known as the Punisher, will join Tom Holland in the movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will be the last Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Plot details for the fourth installment remain under wraps. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026

- the article says.

The publication adds that all three previous films were box office successes: "Homecoming" grossed $880 million, "Far From Home" - $1.13 billion, and "No Way Home" - $1.9 billion.

Recall

In the spring, it became known that the upcoming fourth Spider-Man film received the official title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The title refers to the 2008 story that takes place after a universe-altering event - when everyone forgot who Spider-Man actually was.

Tom Holland was last seen on screen as the heroic web-slinging arachnid character in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

