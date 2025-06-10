"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

American actor Chris Evans admitted that he is "a little sad" because he was not invited to participate in the movie "Avengers: Doomsday". This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

The performer of the role of Captain America, who last appeared in this role in the movie "Avengers: Endgame", spoke about his feelings in an interview at an event in Washington.

It's a real club. I was very lucky to be a part of it, so it's a little sad when you're left out, but at the same time I'm very happy for everyone who's involved - said the actor.

When asked if he would like to return to the role of Captain America, Chris Evans replied that "maybe", but "it's not a short answer".

Indeed, this is a question that cannot be answered briefly. At the same time, I have very pleasant memories, so the temptation will always be there. But I also have a great appreciation that it was a wonderful journey – Evans noted.

Variety reminds that Marvel is preparing the movie "Avengers: Doomsday" for 2026. It should feature both new heroes and some veterans of the franchise. However, there is no official confirmation of Chris Evans' participation yet.

