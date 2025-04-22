"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10219 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22495 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48375 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61437 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162777 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 87028 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73875 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66138 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40951 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32220 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48388 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76619 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162789 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65229 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70989 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv

Kharkiv

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 5024 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5642 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18194 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32860 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35902 views
Actual

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Washington Post

SAR-Lupe

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2438 views

Sebastian Stan confessed that he got the role in Marvel when he had only the remaining fee of $65,000 for the film "Jacuzzi Time Machine". The role of Bucky Barnes became a turning point for the actor.

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

Actor Sebastian Stan admitted that he got a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his manager said that the only thing saving his career was "$65,000 in residuals" from his fee for the comedy "Hot Tub Time Machine." He said this in an interview with Vanity Fair, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, getting a role in Marvel was more than just a game changer for the actor.

"I was actually having trouble finding work," Stan said. "I was just on the phone with my business manager, who told me that I was saved by $65,000 that came in as a residual from "Hot Tub Time Machine." 

The role of Bucky Barnes - and later the Winter Soldier - in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) became a turning point for the actor. Relatively unknown at the time, he impressed Marvel Studios with his depth and dark charisma. Kevin Feige, head of the studio, recalls: "I said: he would be a good Bucky, but a great Winter Soldier."

Chris Evans, a colleague in the Marvel films, also confirmed: "Sebastian has always been fearless. His choices are big jerks."

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Brent
$67.30
Bitcoin
$88,567.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.84
Золото
$3,467.56
Ethereum
$1,623.48