"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

Actor Sebastian Stan admitted that he got a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his manager said that the only thing saving his career was "$65,000 in residuals" from his fee for the comedy "Hot Tub Time Machine." He said this in an interview with Vanity Fair, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, getting a role in Marvel was more than just a game changer for the actor.

"I was actually having trouble finding work," Stan said. "I was just on the phone with my business manager, who told me that I was saved by $65,000 that came in as a residual from "Hot Tub Time Machine."

The role of Bucky Barnes - and later the Winter Soldier - in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) became a turning point for the actor. Relatively unknown at the time, he impressed Marvel Studios with his depth and dark charisma. Kevin Feige, head of the studio, recalls: "I said: he would be a good Bucky, but a great Winter Soldier."

Chris Evans, a colleague in the Marvel films, also confirmed: "Sebastian has always been fearless. His choices are big jerks."