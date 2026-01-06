Ukrainian acrobats fell from a height during a show in Germany - media

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
09:58 AM • 1688 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 4686 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 17274 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 43604 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 79092 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 45376 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 46303 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 45837 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 113810 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71803 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3m/s
96%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 11918 views
Mexico rejects possibility of US military intervention after operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 12:31 AM • 5398 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 12496 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire05:19 AM • 3394 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 8470 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 25137 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 79060 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 49173 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 113795 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 169498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 15808 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 61222 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 55310 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 51495 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 59455 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
The Economist

Ukrainian acrobats fell from a height during a show in Germany - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Two Ukrainian acrobats, a 49-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, fell from a height of about five meters during a performance in Stuttgart. Both artists sustained serious injuries but were conscious after the fall.

Ukrainian acrobats fell from a height during a show in Germany - media
LICHTGUT

Two acrobats fell from a height of approximately five meters during a show in Stuttgart, Germany, both sustaining serious injuries, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung, which reports that the Ukrainian acrobatic duo "Flight of Passion" was affected, writes UNN.

Details

The serious incident occurred during a performance of the Stuttgart World Christmas Circus (Weltweihnachtscircus) at the Cannstatter Wasen fairground on Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Stuttgart police, the artists – a 49-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – fell from a height of approximately ten meters during a stunt for reasons that are still unknown.

The head of Weltweihnachtscircus, Dalien Cohen, later confirmed the incident. He stated that the pair of artists fell from a height of only about five meters, not approximately ten meters, as initially reported by the police.

"Both artists sustained serious injuries during the fall. Emergency services transported them to hospitals. According to information obtained by our newspaper, the victims are the aerial acrobats 'Flight of Passion' from Ukraine," the publication states.

The performance was immediately interrupted after the incident. Guests were asked to temporarily leave the auditorium. According to SWR, the show was able to resume after about 20 minutes. The police have launched an investigation.

"The 49-year-old acrobat Dmytro held his 19-year-old colleague Daria, who rotated several times around her own axis, only with his mouth at a dizzying height," the publication writes. The 'Flight of Passion' act, as described in the Weltweihnachtscircus program, is "an homage to the beauty of movement, the power of love, and the dream of flight."

"It was a technical defect in the prop," said circus director Dalien Cohen. "It was definitely not the fault of the two artists." The duo has been performing this aerial act for many years. The incident occurred during the first third of the show, when they were performing on silks high above the ring. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact nature of the technical defect.

Paramedics provided assistance to the two injured artists. "We were able to talk to them; they were responsive," Cohen said. The artists were later taken to two different hospitals in Stuttgart.

As the publication writes, it is noticeable that "the Ukrainian duo performs without any additional safety equipment." Cohen explains: "With this act, it's impossible, as they fly back and forth, left and right." "In addition, the artists consciously decided to perform without safety equipment," the publication writes.

"Later, Cohen learned that Daria was doing well, and Dmytro needed leg surgery," the publication states.

Acrobats fell from a 5-meter height in Zaporizhzhia circus28.04.24, 01:58 • 74130 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Technology
Stuttgart
Ukraine