Ukrainian acrobats fell from a height during a show in Germany - media

LICHTGUT

Two acrobats fell from a height of approximately five meters during a show in Stuttgart, Germany, both sustaining serious injuries, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung, which reports that the Ukrainian acrobatic duo "Flight of Passion" was affected, writes UNN.

Details

The serious incident occurred during a performance of the Stuttgart World Christmas Circus (Weltweihnachtscircus) at the Cannstatter Wasen fairground on Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Stuttgart police, the artists – a 49-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – fell from a height of approximately ten meters during a stunt for reasons that are still unknown.

The head of Weltweihnachtscircus, Dalien Cohen, later confirmed the incident. He stated that the pair of artists fell from a height of only about five meters, not approximately ten meters, as initially reported by the police.

"Both artists sustained serious injuries during the fall. Emergency services transported them to hospitals. According to information obtained by our newspaper, the victims are the aerial acrobats 'Flight of Passion' from Ukraine," the publication states.

The performance was immediately interrupted after the incident. Guests were asked to temporarily leave the auditorium. According to SWR, the show was able to resume after about 20 minutes. The police have launched an investigation.

"The 49-year-old acrobat Dmytro held his 19-year-old colleague Daria, who rotated several times around her own axis, only with his mouth at a dizzying height," the publication writes. The 'Flight of Passion' act, as described in the Weltweihnachtscircus program, is "an homage to the beauty of movement, the power of love, and the dream of flight."

"It was a technical defect in the prop," said circus director Dalien Cohen. "It was definitely not the fault of the two artists." The duo has been performing this aerial act for many years. The incident occurred during the first third of the show, when they were performing on silks high above the ring. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact nature of the technical defect.

Paramedics provided assistance to the two injured artists. "We were able to talk to them; they were responsive," Cohen said. The artists were later taken to two different hospitals in Stuttgart.

As the publication writes, it is noticeable that "the Ukrainian duo performs without any additional safety equipment." Cohen explains: "With this act, it's impossible, as they fly back and forth, left and right." "In addition, the artists consciously decided to perform without safety equipment," the publication writes.

"Later, Cohen learned that Daria was doing well, and Dmytro needed leg surgery," the publication states.

