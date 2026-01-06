$42.420.13
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

More than 27 leaders, including the President of Ukraine, and high-ranking US negotiators are gathering in Paris to coordinate contributions to future security guarantees for Ukraine. The meeting aims to form a common position on supporting Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees

Ukraine's allies are meeting in Paris on Tuesday, seeking to maximize their contributions to future security guarantees to reassure Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, Reuters reports, citing diplomats and officials, writes UNN.

Details

More than 27 leaders will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the French capital, as well as high-ranking US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as part of broader efforts to form a common position for Ukraine, Europe, and America that could then be presented to Russia, the publication writes.

US to participate in 'coalition of the willing' meeting in Paris - media05.01.26, 17:32 • 7684 views

Negotiations to end the war have accelerated since November. However, the publication notes, "there have been few signals that Russia is ready to accept current proposals, amid the issue of territory remaining a key obstacle to negotiations, and fighting between the two sides showing no signs of abating."

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, diplomats said that military officials, including the Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine, were in Paris to secure concrete commitments on paper so that leaders could provide political support. Until now, military promises have been largely vague, the publication writes.

The meeting will focus on securing contributions to a multinational force for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, in coordination with Ukraine and with the support of the United States

- according to a note sent to 35 invited delegations and reviewed by Reuters.

The hosts also aim to "coordinate contributions for a broader set of security guarantees for Ukraine, including binding commitments if it is attacked again." "Efforts will be made to ensure that the planning of the countries participating in the so-called 'coalition of the willing' is consistent with the negotiating positions of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe."

The note also proposes "to coordinate next steps to strengthen support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia if Moscow refuses to engage in meaningful negotiations."

Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense: Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe04.01.26, 20:10 • 9950 views

We have reached an agreement on the operational details of security guarantees. We will explain how they are structured and the need for long-term commitments from all participants

- a representative of the French president's office told reporters before the summit.

A senior European official said that "there is hope that solidifying the coalition's guarantees will also help solidify US commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral talks with Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

