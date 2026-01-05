$42.290.12
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 810 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 19280 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 41074 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 25557 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 31642 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 38502 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 96871 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69172 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 93791 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98656 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

A five-year-old boy from Odesa, who was admitted to intensive care after a visit to the dentist, is alive. The child is in the hospital and is receiving the necessary care.

Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive

In Odesa, a five-year-old boy, who was taken to the intensive care unit of the regional hospital after a visit to the dentist, is alive, UNN reports.

Earlier, UNN reported on the death of a child after treatment under general anesthesia in one of Odesa's clinics.

"The child is alive. The boy is in intensive care in stable condition," the medical institution told UNN.

The boy, who suffered respiratory arrest after a visit to the dentist, was immediately taken to intensive care. Before that, all necessary resuscitation measures were provided at the clinic before the ambulance arrived. Currently, the child is in the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance. The child's condition is stable.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Odesa