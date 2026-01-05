Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive

In Odesa, a five-year-old boy, who was taken to the intensive care unit of the regional hospital after a visit to the dentist, is alive, UNN reports.

Earlier, UNN reported on the death of a child after treatment under general anesthesia in one of Odesa's clinics.

"The child is alive. The boy is in intensive care in stable condition," the medical institution told UNN.

The boy, who suffered respiratory arrest after a visit to the dentist, was immediately taken to intensive care. Before that, all necessary resuscitation measures were provided at the clinic before the ambulance arrived. Currently, the child is in the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance. The child's condition is stable.