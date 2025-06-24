Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her vision for the future reboot of the cult series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", where she played the main role in the 1997 version.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Gellar admitted that she hopes for a large-scale reunion of characters from the original series. According to her, she dreams of bringing back not only living characters, but also those who died in the plot.

It will be easier than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who died, but we will also have to make room for new stories – said Michelle Gellar.

The reboot project is actively developing. In February, it became known that the streaming service Hulu is close to ordering a pilot episode of the new series. In May, the young actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong got the main role in the show, and Gellar herself agreed to return to the role of Buffy in the pilot and will subsequently appear in the series as a recurring character.

From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there would be only one girl next to me. To have such emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is a true gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room – said Gellar about the new actress.

The script for the reboot will be written by Nora and Lila Zuckerman, who will also be showrunners and executive producers. The pilot episode will be directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, who is also involved in the project as a producer. Among other executive producers:

Sarah Michelle Gellar;

Gail Berman;

Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui (under the Suite B brand);

Dolly Parton (under the Sandollar brand).

The series is produced by 20th Television and Searchlight Television studios.

The original series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was released in 1997 and lasted until 2003, gaining cult status due to its unique combination of horror, fantasy, and teenage drama.

The series reboot is designed to rethink the original and at the same time preserve its spirit, adding new characters and storylines.

