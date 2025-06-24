$41.870.04
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of the original series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", expressed a desire to bring back all deceased characters in the upcoming reboot. She also confirmed her participation in the pilot episode and subsequent series, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong cast in the lead role.

Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her vision for the future reboot of the cult series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", where she played the main role in the 1997 version.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Gellar admitted that she hopes for a large-scale reunion of characters from the original series. According to her, she dreams of bringing back not only living characters, but also those who died in the plot.

It will be easier than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who died, but we will also have to make room for new stories

– said Michelle Gellar.

Additionally

The reboot project is actively developing. In February, it became known that the streaming service Hulu is close to ordering a pilot episode of the new series. In May, the young actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong got the main role in the show, and Gellar herself agreed to return to the role of Buffy in the pilot and will subsequently appear in the series as a recurring character.

From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there would be only one girl next to me. To have such emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is a true gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room

– said Gellar about the new actress.

The script for the reboot will be written by Nora and Lila Zuckerman, who will also be showrunners and executive producers. The pilot episode will be directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, who is also involved in the project as a producer. Among other executive producers:

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar;
    • Gail Berman;
      • Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui (under the Suite B brand);
        • Dolly Parton (under the Sandollar brand).

          The series is produced by 20th Television and Searchlight Television studios.

          Recall

          As UNN reported, in the new reboot of the cult series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", viewers will not only see the return of familiar faces, but also the possible participation of children of actors from the original cast.

          Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the main role in the original series, shared that several of them auditioned for roles in the Hulu series remake.

          Reference

          The original series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was released in 1997 and lasted until 2003, gaining cult status due to its unique combination of horror, fantasy, and teenage drama.

          The series reboot is designed to rethink the original and at the same time preserve its spirit, adding new characters and storylines.

          Andrey Kulik

          Andrey Kulik

          CultureUNN Lite
