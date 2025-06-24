Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 10053 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30515 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28790 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 44178 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 168930 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116338 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183708 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89424 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174277 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70215 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32742 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 168878 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 135945 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183688 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174260 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64547 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145401 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269481 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138571 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137087 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16271 views

Undeclared 110,000 euros and 91,000 US dollars were found in the trunk of a car at the Krakovets-Korczowa border crossing with Poland. Part of the funds were seized, and an administrative protocol was drawn up.

Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border

They tried to smuggle 110,000 euros and 91,000 dollars out of Ukraine in a car trunk without declaring them; part of the money exceeding the limit was temporarily seized, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

This happened at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint on the border with Poland. The car was traveling in the direction of exiting Ukraine.

Along with the driver, there were 5 other passengers in the car. To cross the border, they chose the "green corridor," stating that they were not carrying any items subject to declaration.

"But during the inspection of the vehicle, customs officers found 110,000 euros and 91,000 US dollars in the luggage compartment - an amount that significantly exceeds what is allowed to be moved across the border without declaration," the customs officers reported.

An administrative protocol was drawn up based on this fact, in accordance with Part 1 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

"60,000 euros were allowed through the customs border - an amount within the permitted equivalent for each person. The remaining 50,000 euros and 91,000 US dollars were temporarily seized pending legal proceedings," the statement said.

The total value of the seized funds in hryvnia equivalent as of June 23, according to the NBU exchange rate, is almost 6.3 million hryvnias.

They wanted to take out the remains of ancient creatures 400 million years old in a parcel from Ukraine14.02.24, 13:15 • 24277 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9