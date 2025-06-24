Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border

They tried to smuggle 110,000 euros and 91,000 dollars out of Ukraine in a car trunk without declaring them; part of the money exceeding the limit was temporarily seized, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

This happened at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint on the border with Poland. The car was traveling in the direction of exiting Ukraine.

Along with the driver, there were 5 other passengers in the car. To cross the border, they chose the "green corridor," stating that they were not carrying any items subject to declaration.

"But during the inspection of the vehicle, customs officers found 110,000 euros and 91,000 US dollars in the luggage compartment - an amount that significantly exceeds what is allowed to be moved across the border without declaration," the customs officers reported.

An administrative protocol was drawn up based on this fact, in accordance with Part 1 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

"60,000 euros were allowed through the customs border - an amount within the permitted equivalent for each person. The remaining 50,000 euros and 91,000 US dollars were temporarily seized pending legal proceedings," the statement said.

The total value of the seized funds in hryvnia equivalent as of June 23, according to the NBU exchange rate, is almost 6.3 million hryvnias.

They wanted to take out the remains of ancient creatures 400 million years old in a parcel from Ukraine