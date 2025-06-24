$41.870.04
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15098 views

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko reported that inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% in April 2025. The ban on marketing payments did not lead to a decrease in drug prices; on the contrary, some drugs significantly increased in price.

Despite the state-imposed ban on marketing payments, medicines have become more expensive, and the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine is feeling the impact of inflation. This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko in his op-ed for the publication.

Yes, prices are rising. But this is not unique to the pharmaceutical market. In April 2025, according to the State Statistics Service, inflation for pharmaceutical products was 13.9%. For comparison: electricity increased by 63.6%, butter by 30.1%, bread by 21.8%

- wrote Viktor Liashko.

New restrictions did not solve the problem of medicine costs for patients, the Ministry of Health admits. On the contrary, prices for medicines not included in the so-called "top-100" list of the Ministry of Health increased by an average of 10-20 UAH, and some even by more than 100 UAH. And this is already after the ban on marketing agreements, reported UNN.

The largest price increase was observed for foreign-made drugs. For example, one of the most popular drugs for patients with arterial hypertension - "Betaloc" (AstraZeneca AB, Sweden) - increased in price by an average of 26 hryvnias; "Glucophage XR" (Merck Santé, France) - became more expensive by approximately 43 hryvnias; "Synjardy" (Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Germany) - became more expensive by 103 UAH; and the Ukrainian-made drug "Corvitin" from PJSC SIC "Borshchahivskiy Chemical-Pharmaceutical Plant" - became more expensive by 105 UAH.

At the same time, state regulation continues to focus on controlling pharmacies. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical manufacturers are not regulated at all. Despite the fact that pharmaceutical companies form 71.5% of the cost of medicines, reports UNN, citing a study by Proxima Research. At the same time, pharmacies influence only 22.6% of the cost of medicines, and distributors 5.9%.

Recall

The pharmaceutical market of Ukraine has been operating under new rules for more than three months – it is forbidden to conclude marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies. The idea was that the changes would reduce drug prices, but in reality, everything turned out to be directly proportional. The trend of rising prices was stated by Ukrainian patients as well.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

