$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
04:46 PM • 16067 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 49247 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 88397 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 53536 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 107427 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 60523 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 104989 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 66236 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95621 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 129123 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.9m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 66547 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in FranceJune 23, 08:50 AM • 29061 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 59349 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 50117 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 63861 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 16003 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 63834 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 88311 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 107344 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 347806 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 21315 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 120666 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 245117 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 117292 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 117312 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13977 views

31-year-old Lviv resident Nazarii Husakov, suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, is suspected of fraud after collecting funds for treatment. Social media users noticed discrepancies in his reports, traces of Photoshop on screenshots, and suggest that he inflated drug needs, transferred money into crypto, and spent it on gambling. Two criminal cases have currently been opened.

Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal

Nazariy Husakov - "to help cannot be accused." Here everyone chooses where to put the comma after the resonant story with charitable aid to a man with a terminal illness, who is suspected of fraud and fleeing abroad, reports UNN.

In social networks, 31-year-old Lviv resident Nazariy Husakov, for whom Ukrainians, including opinion leaders and investigators, collected money for expensive treatment, was suspected of fraud. Nazariy has a fatal genetic disease - spinal muscular atrophy, due to which he can only move his head and arms. He needs drugs to prolong his life, which cost UAH 250,000 for one vial.

Ukrainians, as a nation accustomed to helping others, have repeatedly responded to Nazariy's fundraising, but there was a "BUT".

Why did the scandal arise?

Users of various social networks began to raise a scandal, because in the history of fundraising there was no final important feedback for volunteers and donors - proper reports that we are used to seeing. Moreover, the screenshots provided by Nazariy with the purchase of medicines showed traces of Photoshop, which caused a strong reaction from users.

Social media users note that there are many discrepancies in Nazariy's "reports." He posted the same photos with medicines several times, and he did not publish receipts for the purchase of expensive drugs anywhere, even at the request of donors. At the same time, it is suggested that the man overstated the need for medicines and transferred money to crypto. In addition, it is said that Nazariy spends money on gambling.

"So how could a guy, collecting money for vital medicines, not buy them?" you ask.

The answer to this question was provided by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

In June 2024, Nazar Husakov became the first adult Lviv resident to start receiving these medicines free of charge. We are talking about the drug Evrysdi.

He underwent genetic expertise, and specialists determined the necessary dosage for him.

In addition, the manufacturer gratuitously doubles every package purchased by the city.

June 18 marked one year since Nazariy participated in this program. He receives 3 vials per month - according to medical conclusions, meaning one month of therapy, which costs about 800 thousand hryvnias, is fully covered by the Lviv budget and the manufacturer itself.

Recently, according to Sadovyi, Nazariy reported that he needed to increase the dose due to muscle weakness; doctors suggested re-examination to assess the necessity, but he did not undergo this examination.

The mayor also stated that they had hoped for the cessation of fundraising when all the necessary medications began to be provided to the young man.

In the conversation, he explained that he needs not only medications, but also auxiliary devices, physical rehabilitation, and massages. According to Nazar himself, the procedures provided by medical guarantees are allegedly not enough for him.

Where did the money go?

In social networks, it is assumed that Nazariy could have spent a part of the 2.7 million U.S. dollars accumulated in his crypto wallet on gambling, including sports betting.

Government reaction

The story of Nazariy Husakov's alleged machinations reached the President. According to his information, the man left Ukraine on June 13, and his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established.

"It is very important to restore justice and avoid any discrediting of fundraising and volunteering as such. Individual cases of machinations must be lawfully addressed," stressed Zelenskyy.

Investigation launched

The National Police of Ukraine has launched an investigation - two criminal cases have been opened: for fraud (Art. 190 of the Criminal Code) and money laundering (Art. 209 of the Criminal Code).

Reaction of those who publicly supported

Nazariy's fundraising was supported at various times by well-known people, including bloggers, journalists, businessmen, and military personnel: co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky, journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Bihus.info, military Valeriy Markus, famous porn actress Josephine Jackson (Yulia Senyuk), and others.

Denys Bihus from Bihus.info media reacted to the scandal and accusations of the Lviv resident in machinations.

"On the one hand, I don't want to get involved in this. I don't even know Nazariy, and personally, he only wrote to me once, it seems. On the other hand, we posted messages to help him, so it would be strange to remain silent. I would like to note here that many people and media posted/reposted. I spoke with several, everyone is in shock. I don't know if anyone else will say anything. But I will speak for myself. As of now, I know exactly what I read this morning on the internet. Okay, even without final conclusions - I don't like this sh** at all," wrote Bihus.

The Bihus.info report states that they did not collect money for the man themselves, but only provided media support for the fundraising.

"Specifically regarding Nazariy - the presence of a fatal and incurable disease in him did not cause doubts. At the time we started posting in his support, many large media platforms had already done so. In fact, he approached us through them. It is very difficult to refuse a person who writes to you 'without medicine I will die'. Well, according to the diagnosis, he will indeed die. And this is a monthly story. Since we do not collect money, but provide media support, we did not have the opportunity to 'reconcile all his fundraising'," the Bihus.info report stated.

UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach also showed how Nazariy Husakov blackmailed him into supporting the fundraiser, manipulating his health condition. Tkach apologized to the audience and admitted that waiting for any reports from Husakov was futile and emphasized that fraudulent actions in the case are obvious.

In addition, Nazariy Husakov, who is seriously ill, tried to blackmail Lviv tobacco smuggler Hryhoriy Kozlovsky to gain his support, but Kozlovsky ignored him. Instead, Nazariy promised to arrange a media reprisal against him.

What does Husakov himself say about the situation?

After the scandal erupted on social media, Nazariy himself urged people not to donate to him, as suddenly there was an opportunity to receive more free medicines from the city.

He published his first public explanation since the scandal on his Facebook page.

"Please, do not donate to me. I'm not collecting anything right now, and I see that some funds continue to arrive," he wrote.

Nazariy Husakov also told local journalists that he bought the medicines unofficially, so he cannot provide receipts. He also did not say who he buys the medicines from: "I cannot publicly say the names of those people, because it's like that..."

"Someone can help me with one or two jars, then I buy and pay with PayPal or crypto, or cash, if it's in Lviv or by transfer... my grandmother goes to transfer money through terminals," Husakov added.

The man added that he has not gambled for a long time and is waiting for the accountants to prepare his reports.

"Mostly, all the time, medicines were purchased unofficially; in my situation, I try to save as much as I can. My biggest mistake is that I did not separate my funds and the funds that people helped me with personally and during fundraising. It's all mixed up. I never thought that I would have to report on my health. This, probably, is my biggest screw-up in that I myself cannot sort out those reports," Husakov said.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Husakov case, the circle of people who could have suffered from allegedly illegal actions is being established. It also became known that Husakov left the territory of Ukraine on June 13, and his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Police of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9