Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal

Nazariy Husakov - "to help cannot be accused." Here everyone chooses where to put the comma after the resonant story with charitable aid to a man with a terminal illness, who is suspected of fraud and fleeing abroad, reports UNN.

In social networks, 31-year-old Lviv resident Nazariy Husakov, for whom Ukrainians, including opinion leaders and investigators, collected money for expensive treatment, was suspected of fraud. Nazariy has a fatal genetic disease - spinal muscular atrophy, due to which he can only move his head and arms. He needs drugs to prolong his life, which cost UAH 250,000 for one vial.

Ukrainians, as a nation accustomed to helping others, have repeatedly responded to Nazariy's fundraising, but there was a "BUT".

Why did the scandal arise?

Users of various social networks began to raise a scandal, because in the history of fundraising there was no final important feedback for volunteers and donors - proper reports that we are used to seeing. Moreover, the screenshots provided by Nazariy with the purchase of medicines showed traces of Photoshop, which caused a strong reaction from users.

Social media users note that there are many discrepancies in Nazariy's "reports." He posted the same photos with medicines several times, and he did not publish receipts for the purchase of expensive drugs anywhere, even at the request of donors. At the same time, it is suggested that the man overstated the need for medicines and transferred money to crypto. In addition, it is said that Nazariy spends money on gambling.

"So how could a guy, collecting money for vital medicines, not buy them?" you ask.

The answer to this question was provided by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

In June 2024, Nazar Husakov became the first adult Lviv resident to start receiving these medicines free of charge. We are talking about the drug Evrysdi.

He underwent genetic expertise, and specialists determined the necessary dosage for him.

In addition, the manufacturer gratuitously doubles every package purchased by the city.

June 18 marked one year since Nazariy participated in this program. He receives 3 vials per month - according to medical conclusions, meaning one month of therapy, which costs about 800 thousand hryvnias, is fully covered by the Lviv budget and the manufacturer itself.

Recently, according to Sadovyi, Nazariy reported that he needed to increase the dose due to muscle weakness; doctors suggested re-examination to assess the necessity, but he did not undergo this examination.

The mayor also stated that they had hoped for the cessation of fundraising when all the necessary medications began to be provided to the young man.

In the conversation, he explained that he needs not only medications, but also auxiliary devices, physical rehabilitation, and massages. According to Nazar himself, the procedures provided by medical guarantees are allegedly not enough for him.

Where did the money go?

In social networks, it is assumed that Nazariy could have spent a part of the 2.7 million U.S. dollars accumulated in his crypto wallet on gambling, including sports betting.

Government reaction

The story of Nazariy Husakov's alleged machinations reached the President. According to his information, the man left Ukraine on June 13, and his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established.

"It is very important to restore justice and avoid any discrediting of fundraising and volunteering as such. Individual cases of machinations must be lawfully addressed," stressed Zelenskyy.

Investigation launched

The National Police of Ukraine has launched an investigation - two criminal cases have been opened: for fraud (Art. 190 of the Criminal Code) and money laundering (Art. 209 of the Criminal Code).

Reaction of those who publicly supported

Nazariy's fundraising was supported at various times by well-known people, including bloggers, journalists, businessmen, and military personnel: co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky, journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Bihus.info, military Valeriy Markus, famous porn actress Josephine Jackson (Yulia Senyuk), and others.

Denys Bihus from Bihus.info media reacted to the scandal and accusations of the Lviv resident in machinations.

"On the one hand, I don't want to get involved in this. I don't even know Nazariy, and personally, he only wrote to me once, it seems. On the other hand, we posted messages to help him, so it would be strange to remain silent. I would like to note here that many people and media posted/reposted. I spoke with several, everyone is in shock. I don't know if anyone else will say anything. But I will speak for myself. As of now, I know exactly what I read this morning on the internet. Okay, even without final conclusions - I don't like this sh** at all," wrote Bihus.

The Bihus.info report states that they did not collect money for the man themselves, but only provided media support for the fundraising.

"Specifically regarding Nazariy - the presence of a fatal and incurable disease in him did not cause doubts. At the time we started posting in his support, many large media platforms had already done so. In fact, he approached us through them. It is very difficult to refuse a person who writes to you 'without medicine I will die'. Well, according to the diagnosis, he will indeed die. And this is a monthly story. Since we do not collect money, but provide media support, we did not have the opportunity to 'reconcile all his fundraising'," the Bihus.info report stated.

UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach also showed how Nazariy Husakov blackmailed him into supporting the fundraiser, manipulating his health condition. Tkach apologized to the audience and admitted that waiting for any reports from Husakov was futile and emphasized that fraudulent actions in the case are obvious.

In addition, Nazariy Husakov, who is seriously ill, tried to blackmail Lviv tobacco smuggler Hryhoriy Kozlovsky to gain his support, but Kozlovsky ignored him. Instead, Nazariy promised to arrange a media reprisal against him.

What does Husakov himself say about the situation?

After the scandal erupted on social media, Nazariy himself urged people not to donate to him, as suddenly there was an opportunity to receive more free medicines from the city.

He published his first public explanation since the scandal on his Facebook page.

"Please, do not donate to me. I'm not collecting anything right now, and I see that some funds continue to arrive," he wrote.

Nazariy Husakov also told local journalists that he bought the medicines unofficially, so he cannot provide receipts. He also did not say who he buys the medicines from: "I cannot publicly say the names of those people, because it's like that..."

"Someone can help me with one or two jars, then I buy and pay with PayPal or crypto, or cash, if it's in Lviv or by transfer... my grandmother goes to transfer money through terminals," Husakov added.

The man added that he has not gambled for a long time and is waiting for the accountants to prepare his reports.

"Mostly, all the time, medicines were purchased unofficially; in my situation, I try to save as much as I can. My biggest mistake is that I did not separate my funds and the funds that people helped me with personally and during fundraising. It's all mixed up. I never thought that I would have to report on my health. This, probably, is my biggest screw-up in that I myself cannot sort out those reports," Husakov said.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Husakov case, the circle of people who could have suffered from allegedly illegal actions is being established. It also became known that Husakov left the territory of Ukraine on June 13, and his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established.