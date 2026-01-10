Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agents

Photo: AP

Massive protests against the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are planned for Saturday in dozens of US cities. Two incidents sparked a wave of outrage: the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis and a shooting in Portland where a federal officer wounded two people. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedies occurred during the US Department of Homeland Security's largest operation to deport undocumented immigrants. The Donald Trump administration officially called both incidents self-defense, stating that the drivers used their vehicles as weapons to attack agents.

Geography of "ICE Out for Good" protests

The "Indivisible" civic movement announced hundreds of rallies under the slogan "ICE Out for Good." Actions are planned in Texas, Kansas, Ohio, Florida, and other states.

Minneapolis: The main march will take place in Powderhorn Park, near the site of Renee Good's death. Activists demand an end to "deadly terror" on city streets.

Portland: The situation remains tense due to clashes between protesters and federal agents guarding the deployment bases of law enforcement agencies.

So far, demonstrations in residential areas remain peaceful. However, the first clashes between activists and law enforcement have already been recorded near federal facilities and airports. Authorities fear a repeat of mass riots similar to the events of 2020.

