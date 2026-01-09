In the US, a federal agent wounded two people during a car stop

Photo: pixabay

On Thursday, January 8, two people were injured in a shooting involving a federal agent in Portland, Oregon. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the shooting occurred when Border Patrol agents conducted a "targeted" vehicle stop. It contained two individuals who were allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

It is reported that when the agents identified themselves to the passengers, the driver tried to run over the law enforcement officers.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called for a suspension of immigration enforcement operations pending an investigation.

Later on Thursday evening, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced that he was launching an investigation into the shooting incident.

Recall

This is not the first such incident to occur in the US in recent days: recently in Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old American citizen. Interior Minister Kristi Noem called her subordinate's actions "self-defense."

On December 25, 2025, during an ICE raid in Maryland, agents opened fire on a van, wounding the foreign driver and injuring a passenger.

Even earlier, on December 13, a shooting occurred near Brown University, killing at least 2 people and injuring 9.