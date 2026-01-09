$42.990.27
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 2832 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 6526 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 4438 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 8938 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister
09:38 AM • 11629 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 20086 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 23387 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 69919 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59683 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
In the US, a federal agent wounded two people during a car stop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Portland, Oregon, two people were injured in a shooting involving a federal agent. Border Patrol agents stopped a car whose driver attempted to run over law enforcement officers.

In the US, a federal agent wounded two people during a car stop
Photo: pixabay

On Thursday, January 8, two people were injured in a shooting involving a federal agent in Portland, Oregon. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the shooting occurred when Border Patrol agents conducted a "targeted" vehicle stop. It contained two individuals who were allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

It is reported that when the agents identified themselves to the passengers, the driver tried to run over the law enforcement officers.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called for a suspension of immigration enforcement operations pending an investigation.

Later on Thursday evening, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced that he was launching an investigation into the shooting incident.

Recall

This is not the first such incident to occur in the US in recent days: recently in Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old American citizen. Interior Minister Kristi Noem called her subordinate's actions "self-defense."

On December 25, 2025, during an ICE raid in Maryland, agents opened fire on a van, wounding the foreign driver and injuring a passenger.

Even earlier, on December 13, a shooting occurred near Brown University, killing at least 2 people and injuring 9.

Yevhen Ustimenko

