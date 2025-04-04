$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12743 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22377 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61186 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119415 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119415 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307200 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213149 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126893 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207923 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386851 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251941 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307201 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 830 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12093 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41589 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69723 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55626 views
Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars

A 3. 9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.

News of the World • March 3, 10:45 AM • 214475 views

Two men die in US search for Bigfoot

Two men from Portland died while searching for evidence of Sasquatch in the National Forest. They were found dead after a three-day search involving 60 volunteers.

News of the World • December 31, 06:35 AM • 23665 views

5 most anticipated films of January 2025: from The Wolf Man to Den of Thieves 2

Netflix and cinemas will present 5 new films of different genres in January 2025. The premieres include a documentary about immortality, a werewolf thriller, a crime action film, and a drama about a farmer.

UNN Lite • December 25, 03:21 PM • 104540 views

Powerful storm hits California's central coast: one fatality

A storm with hurricane-force winds and waves of up to 18 meters hit the California coast. One person was killed, another went missing, and part of the Santa Cruz pier collapsed.

News of the World • December 24, 01:31 PM • 14971 views

In the United States, an earthquake of magnitude 7 points occurred

An earthquake of magnitude 7 points occurred off the northern coast of California at a depth of 10 km. Due to the threat of a tsunami, residents of coastal areas were evacuated inland, and later the warning was canceled.

News of the World • December 5, 10:28 PM • 17487 views

“Bomb Cyclone” brings strong winds and heavy rains to California and the northwest of the United States

One of the strongest storms in a decade hit the northwestern United States with winds of over 121 km/h. The storm left more than 129,000 customers without power and caused widespread destruction.

News of the World • November 20, 07:32 AM • 15534 views

At a rodeo in Oregon, a bull broke off its chain, jumped into the stands: several people were injured

At an Oregon Rodeo, a bull broke loose and jumped into the stands, injuring several people before being caught.

News of the World • June 10, 03:41 PM • 21454 views

Boeing recommends airlines to check pilots' seats after incident on flight to Auckland

Boeing has recommended that airlines check the pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner after an accidental movement of the seat allegedly caused severe shaking on a LATAM Airlines flight.

News of the World • March 16, 11:41 AM • 35060 views

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.

News of the World • January 30, 10:05 PM • 30282 views