A 3. 9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and
swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.
Two men from Portland died while searching for evidence of Sasquatch in the National Forest. They were found dead after a
three-day search involving 60 volunteers.
Netflix and cinemas will present 5 new films of different genres in January 2025. The premieres include a documentary about
immortality, a werewolf thriller, a crime action film, and a drama about a farmer.
A storm with hurricane-force winds and waves of up to 18 meters hit the California coast. One person was killed, another went
missing, and part of the Santa Cruz pier collapsed.
An earthquake of magnitude 7 points occurred off the northern coast of California at a depth of 10 km. Due to the threat of a
tsunami, residents of coastal areas were evacuated inland, and later the warning was canceled.
One of the strongest storms in a decade hit the northwestern United States with winds of over 121 km/h. The storm left more than
129,000 customers without power and caused widespread destruction.
At an Oregon Rodeo, a bull broke loose and jumped into the stands, injuring several people before being caught.
Boeing has recommended that airlines check the pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner after an accidental movement of the seat
allegedly caused severe shaking on a LATAM Airlines flight.
After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety
exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.