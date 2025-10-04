Trump deployed National Guard in Portland despite authorities' resistance

The administration of US President Donald Trump sent 200 National Guard troops to Portland, although the Oregon state authorities tried to block this decision through the courts. Local officials warn that the president's actions may only escalate the situation and cause new protests, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

The Trump administration on Friday activated 200 National Guard troops in Portland while Oregon state officials awaited a court ruling on their request to block the deployment. - the publication writes.

As stated, city and state attorneys asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would "block the mobilization."

Court hearing

At Friday's hearing, city and state attorneys argued that the deployment of the National Guard at Trump's order was a misguided move that would only escalate the situation. They emphasized that the president's rhetoric about the protests was exaggerated and more of a political gesture than a reflection of reality.

Ultimately, we have a problem of conflicting perceptions of reality. It seems like World War II is going on here. The reality is that this is a beautiful city with resources that can help deal with the situation. - said Caroline Turco, senior deputy city attorney.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Eric Hamilton said that protesters throughout the summer had lit incendiary devices and thrown rocks at law enforcement. Portland attorneys said these incidents were isolated and quickly handled by local police. Moreover, they occurred several months before Trump issued the deployment order.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, appointed by President Donald Trump, said after a two-hour hearing on Friday that she would issue a ruling by the end of the day or on Saturday.

National Guard deployment

Hours before Judge Immergut was to announce her decision, U.S. Northern Command announced that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered troops to be deployed to protect federal personnel and facilities in Portland. This list includes an immigration detention center, which has become a focal point of protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Troops were deployed after an incident on Thursday evening, when police arrested three people for disturbing the peace during a clash near the immigration detention center between protesters and Trump supporters.

Among those detained was conservative influencer Nick Sortor, who does not live in Portland. After his release, he wrote on social media that local police were controlled by "Antifa thugs." At the same time, "Antifa" - short for "anti-fascist" - is not a formal organization and has no centralized leadership. Last month, Trump declared it a terrorist organization.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said on Friday that Sortor's arrest was not politically motivated, and indicated that he did not know who Sortor was until his detention.

The irony is that in 2020 we were condemned for our approach to left-wing views, and now we are condemned in 2025 for our approach to right-wing views. - Day told reporters, referring to months of unrest that erupted after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that the administration was considering cutting federal aid to Portland in response to "left-wing anarchy."

"This is not a peaceful protest. This is left-wing anarchy that has been destroying a beautiful American city for years," she said.

Reaction of state authorities and residents

In an emailed statement, Governor Tina Kotek said she would "continue to uphold Oregon's values" while her office awaited Immergut's decision.

I know Oregonians want to know what's next, but for now we need to be patient. I ask Oregonians who want to speak out about recent actions to do so peacefully and remain calm. - the statement said in part.

Kotek said the deployment could cost U.S. taxpayers about $10 million.

"As the governor has repeatedly told the president, there is no uprising and no need for military intervention," said Governor's spokeswoman Roxy Meyer.

Residents who oppose Trump's order said the strange and mostly peaceful protests continuing in the historically liberal city stand in stark contrast to the White House's rhetoric, which portrays Portland as an uncontrolled crime hub.

Civil rights advocates, as well as state and local lawmakers, argue that Portland is now very different from what it was five years ago. In their opinion, the city center, which became the epicenter of civil unrest in 2020, has revived thanks to businesses that reopened after the pandemic. Activists say there is no great desire to relive the turmoil that occurred during the first Trump administration.

"The city is no longer doing this. We all understood that we no longer wanted to do this. We knew we wanted to have a different approach," said Keren Rodriguez, community organizer and program director for the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice in Portland.

