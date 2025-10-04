$41.280.00
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
08:00 AM • 20024 views
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 1148 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to cut the number of refugees admitted to 7,500 next year. This is significantly less than the 125,000 limit set by the Biden administration.

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to reduce the number of refugees accepted by the United States to a record low next year, citing sources familiar with the situation and documents, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump is expected to lower the refugee admission ceiling to 7,500 people, significantly less than the 125,000 limit set by former President Joe Biden's administration last year, according to a presidential order dated September 30, signed by Trump.

The new ceiling will effectively close the door to thousands of families waiting in camps around the world and reorient a program designed to provide refuge to those fleeing war and famine to support predominantly white South Africans, the publication writes.

Reuters confirmed the report, citing three sources.

US to offer migrant teens $2,500 for voluntary return home - Bloomberg

Julia Shramko

The New York Times
Reuters
Donald Trump
South Africa
Joe Biden
United States