The EU has warned of the threat of avian influenza to pigs

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18862 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46863 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59248 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118754 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160486 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182430 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105046 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99379 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101051 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46863 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 59248 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182430 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85481 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112908 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7738 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10366 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13461 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20812 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38612 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The EU has warned of the threat of avian influenza to pigs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

EU experts warn that the large pig population in Europe could become an environment for avian influenza to mutate. This increases the risk of the virus being transmitted to humans.

The EU has warned of the threat of avian influenza to pigs

The huge population of pigs in Europe threatens to become a "laboratory of a dangerous virus" if they are infected during the growing international outbreak of avian influenza, which has already spread to poultry, cattle and sheep, warned the EU's chief food safety officer Bernhard Url, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The continent must be on high alert after a mass infection of livestock in the US raised fears that the pathogen could mutate and spread between humans, said Bernhard Url, the outgoing Executive Director of the European Food Safety Agency.

His remarks underscore the concern caused by the penetration of the latest H5N1 avian influenza outbreak into other species.

Scientists urged the Trump administration to combat the threat of a bird flu pandemic29.04.25, 11:55 • 4110 views

The H5N1 outbreak in the United States, which began in March last year, has spread to dairy cattle in 17 states and to poultry in all 50. Authorities have confirmed dozens of human infections, including one fatal case. US authorities reported two cases of pig infection on a farm in Oregon last year, while the UK announced its first sheep infection in March.

Europe has a large pig population by world standards - 133.6 million head compared to 75.8 million head in the USA. China has about 400 million.

"Bird flu is definitely a special case in the sense that it is increasingly spreading from birds to mammals," Url said in an interview.

He pointed to the risk that if the pathogen starts circulating in pigs, it could exchange genetic material with human influenza and become transmissible between humans. Scientists see pigs as a particular risk because their biology makes them effective mixers for pathogens from both birds and humans.

"This would be... a dangerous viral laboratory for recombination," said Url, whose agency advises on existing and emerging food risks in the EU.

The situation with H5N1 in Europe is "relatively well under control," Url said, although he noted that outbreaks among poultry have led to the culling of millions of birds. Authorities, including his agency, are working to implement biosecurity measures, including farm closures and emerging threat assessments, he added.

"In the background, there is a system for monitoring, observing and collecting strains of migratory birds," said Url, who is due to step down in September after more than 11 years in office.

Other animal disease threats in Europe include African swine fever, bluetongue disease and foot and mouth disease, said Url, who grew up on an Austrian farm and trained as a veterinarian. Climate change is contributing to the spread in Europe of midges, which transmit bluetongue, a disease potentially fatal to sheep and deer.

The January foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Germany - the country's first in nearly 40 years - was "really unexpected," Url said. The disease was later detected on farms in Slovakia and Hungary, leading to the culling of thousands of animals. The outbreak forced Slovakia to close some border crossings with Hungary. Neighbouring Austria closed some crossings between itself and both countries. Since then, Germany has already been declared free of foot-and-mouth disease by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Hotlines regarding foot-and-mouth disease and bluetongue were launched across Ukraine due to the outbreak in the EU19.04.25, 10:45 • 6094 views

Food safety standards in the EU were generally "really high", Url said, although the increase in antibiotic-resistant pathogens in livestock was a "major public concern". He added that efforts are continuing to reduce the use of resistance-inducing drugs in agriculture.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the WorldAgronomy news
Oregon
Financial Times
Austria
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Slovakia
China
Hungary
