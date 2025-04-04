Great Britain

King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment, but doctors see no cause for concern. Despite this, future measures may be adjusted to support the monarch's health.
The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.
Lydia Thorpe, an Indigenous senator, protested against King Charles III's visit to the Australian parliament. She accused the monarchy of genocide and demanded the return of stolen lands and a treaty.
Violent riots against immigrants have broken out in the UK. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets after false information was spread about a knife attack allegedly committed by a radical Muslim migrant.
Ukrainian athletes in the sculls double sculls finished fifth at the Olympics in Paris with a time of 6:23. 05. The UK team won gold, the Netherlands won silver, and Germany won bronze.
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the UK are at risk of homelessness and exploitation due to shortcomings in security and support procedures, according to a report by the British Red Cross.
Former Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has assumed the duties of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, and his top priority remains Ukraine's victory in the war against Russian aggression.
Keir Starmer officially becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Friday, following the Labor Party's landslide victory in the British elections.
According to exit polls, Keir Starmer's Labor Party has won a significant majority in the UK parliamentary elections.
King Charles III, despite his battle with cancer, personally greeted Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Buckingham Palace during Naruhito's long-planned state visit to Britain.
According to official UN statistics, about 6. 5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection status abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Albatrosses are one of the largest flying birds, and the wandering and southern king albatrosses have a record wingspan of up to 3. 7 meters and even more. Of the 21 albatross species known to science, 19 are endangered.
King Charles wants to improve relations with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, as it is not enough for him to see them only during video calls, and he wants to make up for lost time.
A cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was subjected to rocket fire off the coast of Yemen near Aden, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was played by people posing as former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a video call that he quickly realized and stopped.
Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope for the" landing " of allies in Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russian Federation, drawing parallels with the landing of allies in Normandy 80 years ago.
A cyberattack by a ransomware program on a contractor for the National Health Service of England disrupted medical procedures and services in several London hospitals, forcing patients to be redirected to other facilities.
Russia has expanded personal sanctions against British politicians, experts and journalists for allegedly covering events in Russia in a negative and unreliable way.
France and the United Kingdom have allowed Ukraine to strike at Russian military facilities in Russia with long-range scalp/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, allowing it to strike at airfields in border regions such as Kursk and Belgorod.
Today, on May 31, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can participate in the celebration of World Parrot day. According to ornithologists, there are currently about 370 species of parrots in the world, which are found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world.
Today, on May 22, environmental activists and nature lovers in many countries of the world can participate in various events on the occasion of the International Day of Biological Diversity, which on our planet includes bacteria, fungi, plants and animals, and has about nine million different species.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called it a "desperate" move by Russia to expel the British Defense Attaché from moscow, arguing that the russian attaché in the UK was acting as a spy, while the British attaché was merely representing the UK's support for Ukraine against russia's illegal invasion.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
If elected president, Trump plans to demand that NATO allies increase defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Ukraine.
Ukrainian gymnasts won three medals on the third competition day of the European Championships: Ilya Kovtun won gold in the parallel bars and uneven bars, and Nazar Chepurny won bronze in the vault.
The Ukrainian women's double sculls four of Natalia Dovgodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhoglyad and Anastasia Kozhenkova won a silver medal at the European Rowing Championships in Szeged, Hungary.
President Zelenskiy announces the largest package of defense support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom, including Storm Shadow missiles, armored vehicles, boats, and ammunition, which he says are crucial to Ukraine's needs on the battlefield.
A prankster redirects a website with a similar name to Meghan Markle's brand to a competing King Charles jam site, potentially undermining Meghan's new business venture.
The culture of collecting originated in ancient Egypt. Antiques acquired the modern concept in the Renaissance - in the XV-XVI centuries.
Four foreigners from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland and Australia, employees of the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen, were killed by an Israeli drone strike on their car in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, along with their Palestinian driver.