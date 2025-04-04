Great Britain

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15035 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27238 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64076 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212716 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122026 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310113 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213625 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244157 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255059 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130928 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212716 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391110 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310113 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2580 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13493 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44623 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71929 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57038 views
King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment

King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment, but doctors see no cause for concern. Despite this, future measures may be adjusted to support the monarch's health.

News of the World • March 28, 12:28 AM • 14709 views

Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russia is preparing for conflicts with European countries

The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.

Politics • March 18, 04:36 PM • 65011 views

“You are not our king!": Aboriginal senator challenges King Charles in Australia

Lydia Thorpe, an Indigenous senator, protested against King Charles III's visit to the Australian parliament. She accused the monarchy of genocide and demanded the return of stolen lands and a treaty.

News of the World • October 21, 07:27 AM • 15462 views

Hundreds of Britons protest against immigrants over fake news

Violent riots against immigrants have broken out in the UK. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets after false information was spread about a knife attack allegedly committed by a radical Muslim migrant.

Society • August 4, 12:05 AM • 26956 views

Ukrainian women's rowing quadruple sculls fails to secure a podium spot at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athletes in the sculls double sculls finished fifth at the Olympics in Paris with a time of 6:23. 05. The UK team won gold, the Netherlands won silver, and Germany won bronze.

Sports • July 31, 12:45 PM • 15193 views

Risks of exploitation: Red Cross calls for better protection mechanisms for Ukrainians in Great Britain

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the UK are at risk of homelessness and exploitation due to shortcomings in security and support procedures, according to a report by the British Red Cross.

Society • July 16, 03:48 PM • 24543 views

I continue to serve Ukraine: Ambassador Zaluzhnyi presents copies of credentials and names priorities in embassy's activities

Former Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has assumed the duties of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, and his top priority remains Ukraine's victory in the war against Russian aggression.

War • July 11, 05:42 PM • 23559 views

Keir Starmer officially becomes British Prime Minister after meeting with the King

Keir Starmer officially becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Friday, following the Labor Party's landslide victory in the British elections.

News of the World • July 5, 11:25 AM • 15051 views

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom - Reuters

According to exit polls, Keir Starmer's Labor Party has won a significant majority in the UK parliamentary elections.

Politics • July 5, 12:50 AM • 33502 views

King Charles III welcomes Japanese Emperor Naruhito on a state visit to Britain

King Charles III, despite his battle with cancer, personally greeted Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Buckingham Palace during Naruhito's long-planned state visit to Britain.

Politics • June 25, 10:16 PM • 23733 views

Today is World Refugee Day: how many Ukrainians have left their homes due to Russian aggression

According to official UN statistics, about 6. 5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection status abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Society • June 20, 03:39 AM • 42621 views

Albatross Day, World Children's Football Day, Farmer's Day in Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on June 19

Albatrosses are one of the largest flying birds, and the wandering and southern king albatrosses have a record wingspan of up to 3. 7 meters and even more. Of the 21 albatross species known to science, 19 are endangered.

UNN Lite • June 19, 03:03 AM • 104762 views

King Charles "keener than ever" to build a relationship with Harry and Meghan's children - media

King Charles wants to improve relations with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, as it is not enough for him to see them only during video calls, and he wants to make up for lost time.

News of the World • June 10, 10:30 AM • 110531 views

The British Navy reported an attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen

A cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was subjected to rocket fire off the coast of Yemen near Aden, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished, no one was injured.

War • June 9, 12:30 AM • 100822 views

David Cameron was a victim of pranksters. He spoke with unknown people who pretended to be Petro Poroshenko

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was played by people posing as former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a video call that he quickly realized and stopped.

Politics • June 7, 09:57 PM • 23081 views

As in Normandy: Zelensky said that he hopes that the allies will "make a landing"

Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope for the" landing " of allies in Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russian Federation, drawing parallels with the landing of allies in Normandy 80 years ago.

War • June 6, 05:15 PM • 23266 views

Cyberattack on the contractor of the National Health Service of England disrupted the work of London hospitals

A cyberattack by a ransomware program on a contractor for the National Health Service of England disrupted medical procedures and services in several London hospitals, forcing patients to be redirected to other facilities.

News of the World • June 5, 03:55 AM • 25557 views

Russia has expanded personal sanctions against the UK

Russia has expanded personal sanctions against British politicians, experts and journalists for allegedly covering events in Russia in a negative and unreliable way.

News of the World • June 3, 02:18 PM • 20396 views

France allowed Ukraine to use distant Scalp missiles in Russia – BBC

France and the United Kingdom have allowed Ukraine to strike at Russian military facilities in Russia with long-range scalp/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, allowing it to strike at airfields in border regions such as Kursk and Belgorod.

War • June 2, 07:30 PM • 49494 views

World Parrot day, blonde Day, International No Tobacco Day. What else can you celebrate on May 31

Today, on May 31, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can participate in the celebration of World Parrot day. According to ornithologists, there are currently about 370 species of parrots in the world, which are found in tropical and subtropical regions around the world.

UNN Lite • May 31, 03:09 AM • 115415 views

May 22: International Day of Biological Diversity, Sherlock Holmes Day

Today, on May 22, environmental activists and nature lovers in many countries of the world can participate in various events on the occasion of the International Day of Biological Diversity, which on our planet includes bacteria, fungi, plants and animals, and has about nine million different species.

UNN Lite • May 22, 03:09 AM • 136551 views

British Defense Minister Calls russia's Expulsion of British Attaché a "Desperate" Step

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called it a "desperate" move by Russia to expel the British Defense Attaché from moscow, arguing that the russian attaché in the UK was acting as a spy, while the British attaché was merely representing the UK's support for Ukraine against russia's illegal invasion.

Politics • May 16, 10:12 PM • 101231 views

Zelensky appoints Zaluzhny as ambassador to the UK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Politics • May 9, 11:09 AM • 17975 views

The Telegraph: Trump will demand that NATO raise defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Kyiv

If elected president, Trump plans to demand that NATO allies increase defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Ukraine.

Economy • May 4, 02:17 AM • 61451 views

Ukrainian gymnast Kovtun wins two golds in one day at the European Championships, Chepurny takes bronze

Ukrainian gymnasts won three medals on the third competition day of the European Championships: Ilya Kovtun won gold in the parallel bars and uneven bars, and Nazar Chepurny won bronze in the vault.

Sports • April 28, 06:33 AM • 50001 views

Ukrainian rowers win silver at the European Championships: details

The Ukrainian women's double sculls four of Natalia Dovgodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhoglyad and Anastasia Kozhenkova won a silver medal at the European Rowing Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

Sports • April 27, 02:59 PM • 27912 views

"Storm Shadow and other things Ukraine really needs on the battlefield": Zelensky talks with Sunak about aid package

President Zelenskiy announces the largest package of defense support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom, including Storm Shadow missiles, armored vehicles, boats, and ammunition, which he says are crucial to Ukraine's needs on the battlefield.

War • April 23, 09:40 AM • 28722 views

King Charles accidentally finds himself involved in a new war with Meghan Markle - and he's in the lead

A prankster redirects a website with a similar name to Meghan Markle's brand to a competing King Charles jam site, potentially undermining Meghan's new business venture.

Society • April 20, 12:47 AM • 101648 views

April 9: World Antiques Day, Muslims end the holy month of Ramadan

The culture of collecting originated in ancient Egypt. Antiques acquired the modern concept in the Renaissance - in the XV-XVI centuries.

UNN Lite • April 9, 03:09 AM • 29845 views

Al Jazeera: four foreigners killed in Gaza shelling

Four foreigners from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland and Australia, employees of the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen, were killed by an Israeli drone strike on their car in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, along with their Palestinian driver.

War • April 2, 02:40 AM • 27584 views