Russia has expanded personal sanctions against the UK

Russia has expanded the list of personal sanctions against UK politicians, experts and journalists. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russia.

Details

Personal sanctions against Great Britain have been expanded in the Russian Federation. The information was distributed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It is reported that Russia has imposed sanctions on a number of British politicians, as well as journalists and UK experts who allegedly "cover important socio-political events in a negative and untrue way" in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Russian diplomatic department said that the country's isolation at the international level "inevitably receives a harsh response.

Recall

The Russian Interior Ministry has put on the wanted list former Estonian police chief Elmar Vahera and former Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.