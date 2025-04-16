Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Apple equipment is imported into Ukraine every year bypassing customs control - through "gray" schemes that have become systemic. According to experts interviewed by UNN, this causes large-scale losses to the state budget. To assess these losses, it is worth multiplying by ten the amount of official payments received by the budget from gray importers, according to Andriy Novak, Head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine.

Experts emphasize that these schemes should be the subject of close attention by law enforcement agencies.

Details

The head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine, Andriy Novak, in an exclusive commentary to UNN, noted that the equipment enters the market as undeclared cargo, which allows avoiding taxes and duties and is, in fact, contraband.

Not only do they bring cheap products from Asia, but the scale is often shocking. For example, ten containers or trucks of equipment arrive, but only one is declared. The remaining 90% - comes completely in black, that is, in smuggling − says Novak.

According to Novak, this scheme is the main source of income for some dishonest sellers, and the buyer often does not receive any guarantees.

This practice is a common phenomenon. If you pay attention, then, oddly enough, although this is all imported equipment, it is very often cheaper than similar equipment, for example, in Europe - he added.

According to the expert, a separate way is to import gadgets under the guise of cheap accessories. However, according to Novak, the scale of this phenomenon is much smaller than the systematic non-declaration of large batches of goods. According to the expert, it is possible to calculate the losses for the budget from such schemes by comparing the actual payments of the company and the real volumes of imports.

I gave an example of 1 to 10 - one is declared, and ten arrive. To calculate the losses for the budget, you just need to multiply the amount paid by ten. We have a smuggling method and a forgery method - Novak summarized.

At the same time, the executive director of the Ukrainian Discussion Club, Oleg Pendzin, emphasized that these shadow schemes should be dealt with by the relevant authorities - namely, law enforcement officers, in particular, the Bureau of Economic Security, should carefully study how illegal import of equipment into Ukraine takes place. Only a comprehensive approach and increased control by the state will be able to stop the widespread spread of "gray" imports and minimize budget losses, which, according to some estimates, amount to billions of hryvnias.

Let us remind you

Earlier UNN reported that small networks accidentally published a detailed description of their own gray export schemes for Apple brand equipment and its analogues. The schemes cover both "holes" in customs and loopholes in the law that allow them to profit from consumers and evade taxes worth billions of hryvnias. The scheme of supplying Apple equipment bypassing the law is as follows: goods are purchased through intermediaries in Southeast Asia, where Apple's production facilities are also located. This is mostly uncertified equipment - new products that have just been released on the market, or refurbished devices that have already been in use. This equipment is delivered to Ukraine by minibuses with forged customs declarations. The documents state that they are carrying cheap accessories, while in fact they are transporting expensive smartphones, laptops and other electronics. It is likely that the scheme works with the support of individual representatives of customs authorities, who provide the so-called "green corridor", as the seizure of such batches in the public space is extremely rare. In Ukraine, the equipment is sold through a network of stores, formally divided into numerous sole proprietors. This allows to reduce the tax burden and minimize legal liability in case of claims from regulatory authorities.