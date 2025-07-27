Ukraine to receive tens of thousands of AI drone kits - FT

The American-German company Auterion will transfer tens of thousands of its AI-powered drone strike kits to Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

According to Auterion CEO Lorenz Meier, the company will supply Ukraine with 33,000 such systems by the end of the year, which will be the largest delivery of such systems ever – 10 times more than before.

"We sent thousands, and now we are supplying tens of thousands," he said.

It is noted that the supply will be carried out within the framework of Auterion's $50 million contract with the Pentagon. The contract is part of the US government's security assistance to Ukraine.

The delivery will include Skynode mini-computers with their own software, camera, and radio module, which transform ordinary drones into autonomous combat platforms, resistant to jammers and capable of pursuing targets at a distance of up to 1 km.

Meier said that Auterion's software will enable groups of autonomous drones to operate as a swarm and coordinate with each other.

