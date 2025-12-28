Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - media
On the night of December 28, drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran, reportedly hitting an oil refinery and substations. Local residents report problems with electricity and central heating.
On the night of Sunday, December 28, drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the oil refinery and substations were probably hit by drones.
Syzran, probably another hit on another substation, locals report that there are problems with electricity in some areas
Information also appeared about problems with central heating in Syzran. Whether this is directly related to the attack is currently unknown.
Recall
Syzran oil refinery of "Rosneft" suspended oil refining due to equipment damage as a result of a drone attack on December 5.
