Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - media

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 11767 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 22299 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 21972 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 20425 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 19766 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 18521 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 40014 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38369 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 102684 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 50635 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.5m/s
88%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: Russia will not stop at Ukraine, despite any agreementsDecember 27, 07:02 PM • 5054 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 19305 views
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strikeVideoDecember 27, 09:44 PM • 4824 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM • 13083 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 4602 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 19351 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 54081 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 102686 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 44762 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 74682 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy12:14 AM • 1816 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 19196 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 54081 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 21959 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 21302 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
YouTube
The Guardian
Social network

Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On the night of December 28, drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran, reportedly hitting an oil refinery and substations. Local residents report problems with electricity and central heating.

Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - media

On the night of Sunday, December 28, drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the oil refinery and substations were probably hit by drones.

Syzran, probably another hit on another substation, locals report that there are problems with electricity in some areas

- stated in one of the messages.

Information also appeared about problems with central heating in Syzran. Whether this is directly related to the attack is currently unknown.

Recall

Syzran oil refinery of "Rosneft" suspended oil refining due to equipment damage as a result of a drone attack on December 5.

Russian city of Syzran attacked by UAV: oil refinery likely on fire05.12.25, 05:07 • 4333 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity