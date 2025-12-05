Russian city of Syzran attacked by UAV: oil refinery likely on fire

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 4, 08:25 PM • 7442 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 12529 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 15371 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 27512 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 23900 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 37508 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 21721 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 21618 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21833 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 30560 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.1m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black SeaDecember 4, 05:19 PM • 5642 views
Spain deploys army and drones to fight swine fever: 91 cities locked down due to export threat – MediaDecember 4, 05:43 PM • 3172 views
Belarusian tableware factory "Santex" supplies attack drones to Russia, bypassing sanctions - mediaDecember 4, 06:03 PM • 2940 views
The EU must create its own peace plan for Ukraine, not relying on Trump – EU Defense CommissionerDecember 4, 06:20 PM • 3884 views
Trump's envoys to meet with Ukrainian negotiators amid easing of sanctions against Russia - MediaDecember 4, 06:55 PM • 3374 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 27509 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 29007 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 37508 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 44564 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 70226 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 13452 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 26972 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 28234 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 73001 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 75767 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
James Webb Space Telescope
The Diplomat

Russian city of Syzran attacked by UAV: oil refinery likely on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The city of Syzran in Russia's Samara region was attacked by a UAV on the night of December 5, which was confirmed by the mayor. It is likely that the local oil refinery was hit, where a fire broke out.

Russian city of Syzran attacked by UAV: oil refinery likely on fire

The Russian city of Syzran (Samara region) was attacked on the night of Friday, December 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that, presumably, the local oil refinery was hit, and a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, Syzran Mayor Sergey Volodchenkov confirmed the UAV attack on the city.

Dear residents! Due to the UAV attack, sirens are sounding in the city. Warning systems are working. Emergency services are taking all necessary measures to ensure safety. Please remain calm and do not leave your homes unnecessarily. Do not approach possible UAV crash sites. If found, report by phone 112. Refrain from distributing photo and video materials with drones on social networks and do not comment on the work of our services

- the official wrote.

Recall

On the night of December 5, drones attacked the city of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Presumably, the drones attacked the local seaport, as a result of which fuel tanks caught fire.

Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack16.11.25, 06:02 • 15815 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine