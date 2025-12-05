Russian city of Syzran attacked by UAV: oil refinery likely on fire

The Russian city of Syzran (Samara region) was attacked on the night of Friday, December 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that, presumably, the local oil refinery was hit, and a fire broke out.

Meanwhile, Syzran Mayor Sergey Volodchenkov confirmed the UAV attack on the city.

Dear residents! Due to the UAV attack, sirens are sounding in the city. Warning systems are working. Emergency services are taking all necessary measures to ensure safety. Please remain calm and do not leave your homes unnecessarily. Do not approach possible UAV crash sites. If found, report by phone 112. Refrain from distributing photo and video materials with drones on social networks and do not comment on the work of our services - the official wrote.

Recall

On the night of December 5, drones attacked the city of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Presumably, the drones attacked the local seaport, as a result of which fuel tanks caught fire.

Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack