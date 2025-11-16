Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones, with a local oil refinery likely being targeted. Residents report dozens of explosions, and there is a high probability of a strike on a substation.
On the night of Sunday, November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
It is noted that residents report dozens of explosions in the city.
Also, attack UAVs visited the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara.
In addition, according to local resources, there is a high probability that the substation was hit.
The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones late in the evening on November 15. The local oil refinery was probably hit.
