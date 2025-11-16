Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack

On the night of Sunday, November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that residents report dozens of explosions in the city.

Also, attack UAVs visited the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara. - it is said in one of the messages.

In addition, according to local resources, there is a high probability that the substation was hit.

Recall

The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones late in the evening on November 15. The local oil refinery was probably hit.

In Samara, Kuibyshev Oil Refinery suspended operations after drone attack - media