November 15, 05:21 PM • 14618 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 30620 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 37745 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 36279 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 49726 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43715 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37807 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 29133 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19392 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 75776 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

On the night of November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones, with a local oil refinery likely being targeted. Residents report dozens of explosions, and there is a high probability of a strike on a substation.

Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attack

On the night of Sunday, November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. This is reported by  UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that residents report dozens of explosions in the city.

Also, attack UAVs visited the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara.

- it is said in one of the messages.

In addition, according to local resources, there is a high probability that the substation was hit.

Recall

The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones late in the evening on November 15.  The local oil refinery was probably hit.

In Samara, Kuibyshev Oil Refinery suspended operations after drone attack - media29.08.25, 21:10 • 4613 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Energy