In Samara, Kuibyshev Oil Refinery suspended operations after drone attack - media

In the Russian city of Samara, on August 28, drones attacked the Kuibyshev oil refinery. As a result, the refinery suspended operations. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the enterprise was attacked by at least 29 drones.

Local authorities did not confirm the attack on the refinery, reporting that the attack was repelled and the fire was quickly extinguished, without specifying what exactly was burning.

According to ASTRA sources in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, after a massive attack on the plant, at least seven fires broke out. As of August 28, the enterprise completely ceased its operations.

It is noted that one of the drones hit the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit, which caught fire. The drone also hit the liquefied gas trestle, which subsequently also caught fire.

In addition, drone hits at the Kuibyshev refinery were recorded on a gas pipeline, a gasoline pipeline, an AVT-5 unit, a hydrogen production unit, and diesel fuel tanks.

One employee of the enterprise was injured and hospitalized.

Recall

On August 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries, as well as ammunition depots and logistics facilities of the Russian Federation. The attacks took place on the night of August 28, 2025.