Exclusive
02:32 PM • 16747 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 74390 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 73703 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 47202 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 61339 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 45172 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 82698 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 70608 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 67112 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 161678 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
In Samara, Kuibyshev Oil Refinery suspended operations after drone attack - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Samara, drones attacked the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, causing seven fires. The plant completely suspended operations, one employee was hospitalized.

In Samara, Kuibyshev Oil Refinery suspended operations after drone attack - media

In the Russian city of Samara, on August 28, drones attacked the Kuibyshev oil refinery. As a result, the refinery suspended operations. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the enterprise was attacked by at least 29 drones.

Local authorities did not confirm the attack on the refinery, reporting that the attack was repelled and the fire was quickly extinguished, without specifying what exactly was burning.

According to ASTRA sources in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, after a massive attack on the plant, at least seven fires broke out. As of August 28, the enterprise completely ceased its operations.

It is noted that one of the drones hit the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit, which caught fire. The drone also hit the liquefied gas trestle, which subsequently also caught fire.

In addition, drone hits at the Kuibyshev refinery were recorded on a gas pipeline, a gasoline pipeline, an AVT-5 unit, a hydrogen production unit, and diesel fuel tanks.

One employee of the enterprise was injured and hospitalized.

Recall

On August 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries, as well as ammunition depots and logistics facilities of the Russian Federation. The attacks took place on the night of August 28, 2025.

Olga Rozgon

