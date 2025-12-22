Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
01:25 AM • 1130 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 8712 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 19674 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 28556 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 29543 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 43020 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 68435 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 76023 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44738 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37950 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.3m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In France, a car with people fell into the Seine: a man and a woman diedDecember 21, 04:31 PM • 3808 views
US detains third tanker near Venezuela - BloombergDecember 21, 04:48 PM • 3644 views
No different from ISIS: Sybiha reacted to the abduction of people by Russians in Sumy regionDecember 21, 05:20 PM • 3076 views
China bought a record amount of gold from Russia - mediaDecember 21, 05:50 PM • 5538 views
Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name cause09:19 PM • 4776 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 19852 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 42696 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 76023 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 113717 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 83247 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Nicolas Maduro
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 17190 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 19077 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 31338 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 53636 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 37037 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
Film
Series

Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On December 22, the spot price of gold reached an all-time high of $4383.73 per ounce. This increase is driven by the easing of US monetary policy and growing global geopolitical instability.

Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380
Photo: Reuters

The world precious metals market on Monday, December 22, recorded another record: the spot price of gold reached an unprecedented level. The main drivers of this rise were the easing of US monetary policy and the strengthening of global geopolitical instability. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In trading in Singapore and London, the asset's value showed a sharp rise, leaving behind previous October highs.

The spot price of gold rose to a record high of $4,383.73 per ounce on Monday, fueled by expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve after last week's quarter-point cut, sustained demand for safe-haven assets, and a weakening dollar.

– financial analysts report.

Why do investors choose gold?

Over the past year, the precious metal has risen by a staggering 67%. Experts identify three key reasons for this success:

  • Investors are forecasting two more interest rate cuts in 2026, making gold more profitable than bonds.
    • The trade war between the US and China, as well as conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, are forcing central banks to aggressively accumulate reserves.
      • The fall in the US currency index has made the metal more accessible to foreign buyers.

        A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?19.12.25, 11:00 • 60769 views

        Investors are now forecasting two US rate cuts in 2026, which increases the attractiveness of non-yielding gold.

        – market observers summarize.

        According to Goldman Sachs forecasts, the next target for the "yellow metal" could be $4900 in the near future.

        Silver fever: metal prices hit a new all-time high amid global instability22.12.25, 02:58 • 726 views

        Stepan Haftko

        EconomyNews of the World
        Gold
        Federal Reserve
        Reuters
        Singapore
        China
        London