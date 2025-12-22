Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380

Photo: Reuters

The world precious metals market on Monday, December 22, recorded another record: the spot price of gold reached an unprecedented level. The main drivers of this rise were the easing of US monetary policy and the strengthening of global geopolitical instability. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In trading in Singapore and London, the asset's value showed a sharp rise, leaving behind previous October highs.

The spot price of gold rose to a record high of $4,383.73 per ounce on Monday, fueled by expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve after last week's quarter-point cut, sustained demand for safe-haven assets, and a weakening dollar. – financial analysts report.

Why do investors choose gold?

Over the past year, the precious metal has risen by a staggering 67%. Experts identify three key reasons for this success:

Investors are forecasting two more interest rate cuts in 2026, making gold more profitable than bonds.

The trade war between the US and China, as well as conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, are forcing central banks to aggressively accumulate reserves.

The fall in the US currency index has made the metal more accessible to foreign buyers.

Investors are now forecasting two US rate cuts in 2026, which increases the attractiveness of non-yielding gold. – market observers summarize.

According to Goldman Sachs forecasts, the next target for the "yellow metal" could be $4900 in the near future.

