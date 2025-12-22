Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand

Chinese energy storage manufacturers are experiencing an unprecedented boom thanks to reforms in the domestic electricity market and the global construction of AI data centers. This year, China's battery exports have already exceeded $65 billion, and the volume of lithium-ion cell supplies could increase by 75%. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

China has cemented its status as an absolute leader: six out of the six leading global suppliers of battery cells (CATL, HiTHIUM, EVE Energy, BYD, CALB, and REPT BATTERO) are Chinese companies.

These leading manufacturers have a full order book. Many of them are now working practically two shifts to try to meet demand. – noted Trivium China analyst Cosimo Rhys.

Growth drivers

AI infrastructure: data centers require colossal amounts of energy and network stabilization.

Renewable energy: the need to support Europe's aging energy systems and new projects in the Middle East.

Domestic reforms: China's subsidies have made energy storage an economically viable business.

The International Energy Agency predicts that global investment in this sector will grow to $66 billion this year, and the lion's share of these funds will go to Chinese giants.

