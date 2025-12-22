$42.340.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5114 views

Chinese energy storage manufacturers are experiencing an unprecedented surge thanks to reforms in the domestic electricity market and the global construction of data centers for AI. This year, battery exports from China have already exceeded $65 billion, and the volume of lithium-ion cell supplies could increase by 75%.

Chinese energy storage manufacturers are experiencing an unprecedented boom thanks to reforms in the domestic electricity market and the global construction of AI data centers. This year, China's battery exports have already exceeded $65 billion, and the volume of lithium-ion cell supplies could increase by 75%. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

China has cemented its status as an absolute leader: six out of the six leading global suppliers of battery cells (CATL, HiTHIUM, EVE Energy, BYD, CALB, and REPT BATTERO) are Chinese companies.

China's economy slows: industry and retail sales hit lows – Reuters15.12.25, 19:37 • 4887 views

These leading manufacturers have a full order book. Many of them are now working practically two shifts to try to meet demand.

– noted Trivium China analyst Cosimo Rhys.

Growth drivers

  • AI infrastructure: data centers require colossal amounts of energy and network stabilization.
    • Renewable energy: the need to support Europe's aging energy systems and new projects in the Middle East.
      • Domestic reforms: China's subsidies have made energy storage an economically viable business.

        The International Energy Agency predicts that global investment in this sector will grow to $66 billion this year, and the lion's share of these funds will go to Chinese giants.

        China bought a record amount of gold from Russia - media21.12.25, 19:50 • 9984 views

        Stepan Haftko

