China bought a record amount of gold from Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Russia exported gold bars worth $961 million to China in November, which is a historical high. In total, for 11 months of 2025, China's import of Russian gold amounted to $1.9 billion.

China bought a record amount of gold from Russia - media

Exports of Russian precious metals, particularly gold, have significantly increased in recent months. In November of this year, Russia supplied gold bars to China for a record amount in the history of trade between the two countries – 961 million US dollars or 818.6 million euros. This was reported by DW, citing Russian and Chinese data, writes UNN.

Details

A slightly smaller volume of gold was supplied by Russia to China in October: then the total amount was 930 million dollars (792.2 million euros). In total, over 11 months of 2025, Chinese imports of Russian gold amounted to $1.9 billion. That is, in January-September, the total volume of supplies was only $9 million.

At the same time, during the same period last year, Russian gold was not exported to China at all, and the peak value of supplies in 2024 was only 223 million dollars.

For comparison: in October-November 2024, Russian gold was not exported to China at all, and the peak value of supplies in that year was only 223 million dollars (189.9 million euros).

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the Central Bank of Russia for the first time began direct sales of gold from its reserves on the domestic market, opening access to the metal for banks, state-owned companies, and investment structures. Such a step is designed to support the ruble, provide liquidity to corporations, and cover budget needs amid the rapid depletion of other resources. 

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Gold
China