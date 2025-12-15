China's economy slows: industry and retail sales hit lows – Reuters

$42.190.08
03:22 PM
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Popular news
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 13003 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 22951 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 27239 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 12470 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 18410 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 18554 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 27372 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 82490 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 99851 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 24290 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 41369 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 42538 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 46872 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 81674 views
China's economy slows: industry and retail sales hit lows – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 108 views

China's economic growth slowed in November. Industrial production fell to a 15-month low, and retail sales showed their worst performance since late 2022.

China's economy slows: industry and retail sales hit lows – Reuters

China's economic growth slowed significantly in November, intensifying calls for structural reforms. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, industrial production growth fell to a 15-month low, and retail sales showed the worst performance since the lifting of "zero-COVID" restrictions in late 2022. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Industrial production grew by only 4.8% year-on-year, the weakest performance since August 2024 and falling short of analysts' forecasts. Meanwhile, retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, grew by only 1.3%, significantly below expectations and showing the slowest pace since December 2022.

75% of global wealth is in the hands of the richest 10%: a new report shows education spending and how earnings are distributed13.12.25, 21:15 • 10031 view

Economists note that Beijing's policymakers have largely relied on exports to sustain growth amid a protracted real estate market crisis and reduced subsidies. However, this strategy is becoming increasingly unsustainable due to the resentment of China's trading partners over its $1 trillion surplus.

China does not benefit from a weak Russia, and a Russia that loses - Zelenskyy08.12.25, 22:13 • 6441 view

Senior economist Xu Tiancheng said that policymakers have likely focused their attention on 2026, as the growth target of around 5% for the current year appears achievable.

The International Monetary Fund last week urged Beijing to accelerate structural reforms and take measures to address problems in the real estate sector, where about 70% of Chinese household wealth is concentrated.

Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico12.12.25, 11:01 • 26013 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Real estate
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Reuters
Beijing