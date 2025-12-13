$42.270.00
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 14046 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 13447 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 14215 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 13741 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 11730 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13150 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14132 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12624 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13037 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
75% of global wealth is in the hands of the richest 10%: a new report shows education spending and how earnings are distributed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The average expenditure on education per child in Sub-Saharan Africa is 200 euros, while in Europe and North America, these figures are significantly higher. This 40-fold gap exceeds the gap in GDP per capita, deepening the global wealth hierarchy. The report indicates that the richest 10% own 75% of global wealth.

75% of global wealth is in the hands of the richest 10%: a new report shows education spending and how earnings are distributed

The richest 10% of people own 75% of the world's wealth, the richest 10% of workers in the world earn more than the other 90%, and the gap in education spending, which in Sub-Saharan Africa is 200 euros per child, while in Europe it is 7400 euros, entrenches the geography of opportunities, according to the results of the World Inequality Report 2026 study, writes UNN.

The average education expenditure per child in Sub-Saharan African countries was about 200 euros (in purchasing power parity, PPP), compared to 7400 euros in Europe and 9000 euros in North America and Oceania: a gap of more than 1 to 40, which is approximately three times the gap in GDP per capita

- the report's summary states.

Such differences, it is noted, "shape life chances for different generations, entrenching a geography of opportunities that exacerbates and perpetuates the global hierarchy of wealth."

The report also states that currently, the richest 10% of the world's working population earn more than the other 90%, while the poorest half of the world's population receives less than 10% of the total global income.

"Wealth is even more concentrated: the richest 10% own three-quarters (75%) of global wealth, while the bottom half owns only 2%," the report's summary states.

According to the report, on average, women earn only 32% of what men earn per working hour, accounting for both paid and unpaid activities; compared to 61% if unpaid domestic work is excluded.

Internationally, WIR 2026 documents how the global financial system exacerbates inequality. "Rich economies continue to benefit from 'exorbitant privilege': each year, about 1% of global GDP (approximately three times more than development aid) flows from poorer to richer countries through net transfers of foreign income, linked to sustained excess returns and lower interest payments on rich countries' liabilities. Reversing this dynamic is central to any credible strategy for global equity," the report notes.

Bill Gates explained why he will give away almost all of his wealth09.05.25, 12:40 • 3498 views

