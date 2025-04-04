North America

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15864 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29011 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64939 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214028 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122730 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391989 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213772 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244239 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3172 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14310 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45548 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57216 views
News by theme

Partial solar eclipse: a broadcast has appeared

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, Greenland, most of Europe and parts of northwestern Africa. In London, the eclipse will begin at 12:07 Kyiv time.

Society • March 29, 09:57 AM • 152377 views

Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.

News of the World • January 8, 08:02 PM • 25351 views

“Mufasa: The Lion King” leads the box office in 2025

The movie “Mufasa: The Lion King” grossed $168. 7 million in three weeks of release. The animal musical by Barry Jenkins is among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2024 in North America.

Culture • January 5, 10:27 AM • 98250 views

People who drink a lot of coffee have a lower risk of getting cancer - researchers

The study found that people who drink more than 4 cups of coffee daily have a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancer. Tea consumption also affects risk, but the results are less clear.

Society • December 23, 11:11 AM • 12816 views
Exclusive

New businesses, business grants, investments: how Kyiv region's communities support economic development

How communities in Kyiv region support economic development.

Economy • October 14, 12:52 PM • 126206 views

Over half a century, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by more than 70% - WWF report

According to the WWF, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by 73% since 1970 due to human impact. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with habitat loss and overexploitation being the main threats.

News of the World • October 10, 11:48 PM • 17080 views

UNICEF: More than 370 million girls and women are victims of childhood sexual abuse

More than 370 million girls and women worldwide have been raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18. Between 240 and 310 million boys have also been sexually abused as children.

News of the World • October 10, 12:18 PM • 12068 views

President of Ukraine invites China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit

President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.

War • September 24, 08:11 PM • 29828 views

August 13: International Armadillo Day, World Left Handedness Day

Armadillos are native to South America. It is believed that these animals lived in the time of dinosaurs, their ancestors were glyptodonts. Armadillos are the only mammals on the planet whose body is completely covered with a hard shell.

UNN Lite • August 13, 03:11 AM • 105066 views

Day of the Medical Worker of Ukraine, Birthday of the Hamburger, Transatlantic Communication Day. What else can be celebrated on July 27

Today, July 27, medical professionals in Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. Until 2023, according to the Soviet tradition, the Day of the Doctor in Ukraine was celebrated on the third Sunday of June. Last year, the celebration date was moved to July 27.

UNN Lite • July 27, 03:17 AM • 96081 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions in 20 countries have been added

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.

Politics • July 15, 12:54 PM • 30918 views

"Inside Out 2 tops the U.S. box office, grossing more than a billion dollars worldwide

Pixar's animated film Inside Out 2 has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Culture • July 1, 09:42 AM • 109923 views

China's energy consumption per person exceeds European energy consumption for the first time

Last year, China's per capita energy consumption exceeded that of Europe for the first time, driven by the expansion of data centers, 5G infrastructure and electric vehicle charging, as well as factories operating at full capacity to meet demand abroad.

Economy • June 20, 12:40 AM • 32564 views

Zelenskyy: agreements at the Peace Summit should become part of the peacekeeping process

Everything that will be agreed upon at the Peace Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process, Zelensky said.

War • June 15, 12:24 PM • 25733 views

Peace Summit: Zelensky met with the President of Switzerland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having arrived at the Peace Summit, met with Swiss President Viola Amherd and expressed his belief that everything agreed upon at the Summit, where all parts of the world, all continents, and different nations are represented, today will become part of the peacekeeping process.

Politics • June 15, 11:12 AM • 26371 views

A joint first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Zelenskyy on the Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit has begun with the participation of representatives of 100 countries and organizations from all continents, which aims to find a just peace based on international law and the UN Charter.

War • June 15, 10:39 AM • 32404 views

Hetmantsev's idea to raffle off mobilization reservations in a social media lottery has been compared to The Hunger Games

Social media users harshly criticized the idea of the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, to raffle off mobilization reservations, comparing it to the movie The Hunger Games, where children are forced to fight for their lives.

Economy • May 23, 01:17 PM • 51251 views

FIFA may allow domestic championship matches to be held abroad

FIFA could allow national championship matches to be played abroad, and create a working group to study the possibility of hosting matches of leagues such as La Liga and the Premier League in lucrative regions such as North America and Asia.

Sports • May 16, 05:05 AM • 54131 views

The average temperature in April this year broke the previous record in 2016

April 2024 was the warmest April on record in the world: the temperature was 0. 67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.14°C above the previous record set in 2016. At the same time, this was accompanied by extreme weather events around the world.

Society • May 13, 12:27 PM • 15458 views

Heat wave in Mexico breaks records in ten cities, including Mexico City

Mexico has experienced record temperatures in 10 cities, including the capital, amid intense heat that has caused power outages and overstretched the grid.

News of the World • May 11, 11:41 AM • 30374 views

Admission to the Master's Degree: the Ministry of Education and Science told what the exam will be like this year

The unified entrance exam for master's degree programs in Ukraine will consist of two parts with 30 and 27 questions, respectively. The Ministry of Education and Science expects about 90,000 students to apply for a master's degree this year.

Society • May 7, 11:22 AM • 16409 views

Toyota sold more than 10 million cars in a year for the first time in history

In fiscal 2023, Toyota achieved record global vehicle sales of 10. 31 million units, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, thanks to increased sales abroad, particularly of hybrid models in North America and Europe.

Society • April 26, 12:29 AM • 25943 views

Yermak discusses investment prospects in Ukraine with international group CRH

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed the prospects of investing in Ukraine with representatives of CRH, the largest manufacturer of construction materials in North America and Europe, assuring them of full support and favorable conditions for such large investors.

Economy • April 23, 08:21 PM • 20774 views

"It creates greater security for all of us in Europe" - NATO Secretary General on the vote in favor of Ukraine

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the U. S. House of Representatives has approved a major new aid package for Ukraine that will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian invaders and strengthen security in Europe and North America.

War • April 21, 12:02 AM • 100986 views

Warming waters in the Antarctic provoked a rise in sea level in the Atlantic

The abnormally rapid sea level rise in some regions of the Northwest Atlantic is due to rising temperatures in the deep waters flowing into the Atlantic from the Antarctic coast as a result of global warming caused by human activity.

News of the World • April 20, 01:48 AM • 107891 views

In the US a woman shoots at drivers, claiming that God told her to do so because of the eclipse

A woman shot two drivers in Florida, claiming she was told to do so by God because of a solar eclipse, and was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

News of the World • April 9, 09:58 AM • 23247 views

Total solar eclipse: breathtaking footage

A total solar eclipse covered North America on April 8, visible from Mexico to Canada.

News of the World • April 9, 06:57 AM • 38821 views

Total solar eclipse: where and how to watch the phenomenon told by NASA

A total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, NASA has given recommendations on the safety of observing the rare astronomical phenomenon and told where you can watch the eclipse online.

News of the World • April 8, 07:52 PM • 73767 views

Ukraine should increase funding for the Foreign Intelligence Service to counter Russian challenges - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy announces an increase in funding for Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service to counter Russian challenges and expand its operational capabilities.

War • March 28, 07:39 PM • 29519 views

Ukrainian drama Stay Online by Eva Strelnikova to be released internationally

Eva Strelnikova's Ukrainian drama Stay Online, about a female volunteer who helps the military during the Russian invasion, will be distributed internationally, except in North America, by K5 Media Group.

Culture • February 16, 12:19 PM • 17486 views