The partial solar eclipse will be visible from eastern North America, Greenland, most of Europe and parts of northwestern Africa. In London, the eclipse will begin at 12:07 Kyiv time.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.
The movie “Mufasa: The Lion King” grossed $168. 7 million in three weeks of release. The animal musical by Barry Jenkins is among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2024 in North America.
The study found that people who drink more than 4 cups of coffee daily have a 17% lower risk of head and neck cancer. Tea consumption also affects risk, but the results are less clear.
According to the WWF, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by 73% since 1970 due to human impact. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with habitat loss and overexploitation being the main threats.
More than 370 million girls and women worldwide have been raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18. Between 240 and 310 million boys have also been sexually abused as children.
President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.
Armadillos are native to South America. It is believed that these animals lived in the time of dinosaurs, their ancestors were glyptodonts. Armadillos are the only mammals on the planet whose body is completely covered with a hard shell.
Today, July 27, medical professionals in Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. Until 2023, according to the Soviet tradition, the Day of the Doctor in Ukraine was celebrated on the third Sunday of June. Last year, the celebration date was moved to July 27.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.
Pixar's animated film Inside Out 2 has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.
Last year, China's per capita energy consumption exceeded that of Europe for the first time, driven by the expansion of data centers, 5G infrastructure and electric vehicle charging, as well as factories operating at full capacity to meet demand abroad.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having arrived at the Peace Summit, met with Swiss President Viola Amherd and expressed his belief that everything agreed upon at the Summit, where all parts of the world, all continents, and different nations are represented, today will become part of the peacekeeping process.
The Global Peace Summit has begun with the participation of representatives of 100 countries and organizations from all continents, which aims to find a just peace based on international law and the UN Charter.
Social media users harshly criticized the idea of the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, to raffle off mobilization reservations, comparing it to the movie The Hunger Games, where children are forced to fight for their lives.
FIFA could allow national championship matches to be played abroad, and create a working group to study the possibility of hosting matches of leagues such as La Liga and the Premier League in lucrative regions such as North America and Asia.
April 2024 was the warmest April on record in the world: the temperature was 0. 67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.14°C above the previous record set in 2016. At the same time, this was accompanied by extreme weather events around the world.
Mexico has experienced record temperatures in 10 cities, including the capital, amid intense heat that has caused power outages and overstretched the grid.
The unified entrance exam for master's degree programs in Ukraine will consist of two parts with 30 and 27 questions, respectively. The Ministry of Education and Science expects about 90,000 students to apply for a master's degree this year.
In fiscal 2023, Toyota achieved record global vehicle sales of 10. 31 million units, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, thanks to increased sales abroad, particularly of hybrid models in North America and Europe.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed the prospects of investing in Ukraine with representatives of CRH, the largest manufacturer of construction materials in North America and Europe, assuring them of full support and favorable conditions for such large investors.
According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the U. S. House of Representatives has approved a major new aid package for Ukraine that will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian invaders and strengthen security in Europe and North America.
The abnormally rapid sea level rise in some regions of the Northwest Atlantic is due to rising temperatures in the deep waters flowing into the Atlantic from the Antarctic coast as a result of global warming caused by human activity.
A woman shot two drivers in Florida, claiming she was told to do so by God because of a solar eclipse, and was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
A total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, NASA has given recommendations on the safety of observing the rare astronomical phenomenon and told where you can watch the eclipse online.
President Zelenskyy announces an increase in funding for Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service to counter Russian challenges and expand its operational capabilities.
Eva Strelnikova's Ukrainian drama Stay Online, about a female volunteer who helps the military during the Russian invasion, will be distributed internationally, except in North America, by K5 Media Group.