Tymofii Soloviov and RC Store Included in Forbes NEXT 250 Ranking

Ukrainian technology company RC Store, founded by entrepreneur Tymofii Soloviov, has been included in the Forbes NEXT 250 ranking — a list of the most promising small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine in 2025. Forbes Ukraine reported the news, UNN informs.

The NEXT 250 ranking is compiled annually to identify companies that demonstrate rapid growth dynamics, innovation, and strong scaling potential. In 2025, more than 800 candidates were considered, but only those meeting the criteria of growth, technological advancement, and market potential made it to the final list.

According to the publication, the combined revenue of the ranked companies exceeds UAH 27 billion, and a quarter of the participants already export their products to the markets of Europe, North America, and the Middle East. This year, Forbes also noted an increased share of miltech companies that have become the drivers of a new wave of Ukrainian business.

Based on 2024 results, RC Store achieved revenues of UAH 200 million. The company specializes in FPV technologies, develops hardware solutions for the market, and actively expands its engineering education initiatives. Forbes highlighted RC Store for its technological sophistication, business model, and contribution to the development of Ukraine’s FPV market.

The article notes that the companies on the list have strong growth prospects in the coming years. "In the editors’ opinion, the companies on the list have a significant chance to break into the top business league," Forbes Ukraine emphasizes.

Tymofii Soloviov stated that being included in the ranking is an important signal for the entire team: "This recognition motivates us to keep moving forward. We are working on expanding our technological direction and investing in educational programs so that future generations can realize themselves in the field of innovation and modern technologies."

RC Store reports that its near-term plans include scaling up production, expanding its presence in international markets, and launching new products for training and preparing specialists in the FPV field.

The Forbes NEXT 250 ranking includes companies with revenues from UAH 10 million to UAH 1 billion that are not part of financial-industrial groups and demonstrate stable growth potential.