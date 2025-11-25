Tymofii Soloviov and RC Store Included in Forbes NEXT 250 Ranking

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 1050 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 5434 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 9314 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 9260 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 9470 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11112 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11740 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 21971 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13142 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11368 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.8m/s
83%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 32379 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 35343 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 38590 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 52543 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 44639 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 21971 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 32291 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 84361 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 112957 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 102416 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 5274 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 44655 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66623 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67667 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 74853 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Film

Tymofii Soloviov and RC Store Included in Forbes NEXT 250 Ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Ukrainian technology company RC Store, founded by Tymofiy Solovyov, has been included in Forbes NEXT 250 ranking of the most promising small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine in 2025. The company achieved a revenue of UAH 200 million in 2024, specializing in FPV technologies and engineering education.

Tymofii Soloviov and RC Store Included in Forbes NEXT 250 Ranking

Ukrainian technology company RC Store, founded by entrepreneur Tymofii Soloviov, has been included in the Forbes NEXT 250 ranking — a list of the most promising small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine in 2025. Forbes Ukraine reported the news, UNN informs.

The NEXT 250 ranking is compiled annually to identify companies that demonstrate rapid growth dynamics, innovation, and strong scaling potential. In 2025, more than 800 candidates were considered, but only those meeting the criteria of growth, technological advancement, and market potential made it to the final list.

According to the publication, the combined revenue of the ranked companies exceeds UAH 27 billion, and a quarter of the participants already export their products to the markets of Europe, North America, and the Middle East. This year, Forbes also noted an increased share of miltech companies that have become the drivers of a new wave of Ukrainian business.

Based on 2024 results, RC Store achieved revenues of UAH 200 million. The company specializes in FPV technologies, develops hardware solutions for the market, and actively expands its engineering education initiatives. Forbes highlighted RC Store for its technological sophistication, business model, and contribution to the development of Ukraine’s FPV market.

The article notes that the companies on the list have strong growth prospects in the coming years. "In the editors’ opinion, the companies on the list have a significant chance to break into the top business league," Forbes Ukraine emphasizes.

Tymofii Soloviov stated that being included in the ranking is an important signal for the entire team: "This recognition motivates us to keep moving forward. We are working on expanding our technological direction and investing in educational programs so that future generations can realize themselves in the field of innovation and modern technologies."

RC Store reports that its near-term plans include scaling up production, expanding its presence in international markets, and launching new products for training and preparing specialists in the FPV field.

The Forbes NEXT 250 ranking includes companies with revenues from UAH 10 million to UAH 1 billion that are not part of financial-industrial groups and demonstrate stable growth potential.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
Forbes
Europe
North America
Ukraine