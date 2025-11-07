Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the USA strengthen cooperation to diversify gas supplies to Europe - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy and reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying gas supplies to Europe to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that high-ranking representatives of the governments of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the United States met on the sidelines of the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Athens (Greece).

Ukraine was represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk.

The meeting participants discussed opportunities to increase US LNG supplies to Europe through LNG import terminals and FSRUs in the Baltic Sea. - the post says.

Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized that P-TEC is a key platform for strengthening the energy bridge between Europe and North America. Ukraine, as part of the European Energy Community, is actively integrating into transatlantic initiatives aimed at strengthening security, sustainable development, and decarbonization.

The development of infrastructure for receiving and transporting liquefied natural gas is a critical factor for the stability of the European energy system in conditions of political turbulence. Cooperation with EU countries (Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania) in the field of gas storage is strategically important for Ukraine in the context of developing its energy system and increasing its resilience. - he said.

Following the meeting, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying gas supplies to Europe, reducing dependence on Russian sources, and strengthening regional energy resilience.

The United States confirmed its readiness to facilitate the supply of American LNG to achieve these strategic goals. - the agency reported.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, together with the Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Serhiy Koretsky, also held talks with representatives of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank).

They discussed possible financial instruments for attracting additional volumes of American gas to meet both current and long-term needs of Ukraine. They had a productive conversation with Joshua Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy, regarding support for Ukraine, replacing Russian energy resources from Europe, and joint investment projects within the framework of bilateral partnership. They coordinated positions and further joint actions to strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and the entire region with the Director-General for Energy of the European Commission, Ditte Juul Jørgensen. - added the Ministry of Energy.

Also, on the sidelines of P-TEC, a number of working meetings were held with producers, traders, and exporters of American LNG, and representatives of European governments. They discussed long-term strategic partnership within the framework of diversifying energy supplies.

Recall

It was previously reported that Poland is negotiating with the United States on the import of liquefied natural gas for further supply to Ukraine and Slovakia. The volume of supplies to Slovakia can reach 4-5 billion cubic meters per year, which corresponds to the country's annual consumption.

