Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the USA strengthen cooperation to diversify gas supplies to Europe - Ministry of Energy

Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Popular news
Zelenskyy awarded soldiers for evacuating a fighter who was surrounded by the enemy for 33 days
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old awarded $10 million in damages
SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to removal of Ukrainian flag from Czech Parliament
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 59913 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
António Guterres
John Healey
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Greece
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Instagram

Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the USA strengthen cooperation to diversify gas supplies to Europe - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Five countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy and reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying gas supplies to Europe. This will reduce dependence on Russian energy resources; opportunities to increase American LNG supplies were discussed.

Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the USA strengthen cooperation to diversify gas supplies to Europe - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy and reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying gas supplies to Europe to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that high-ranking representatives of the governments of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the United States met on the sidelines of the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Athens (Greece).

Ukraine was represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk.

The meeting participants discussed opportunities to increase US LNG supplies to Europe through LNG import terminals and FSRUs in the Baltic Sea.

- the post says.

Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized that P-TEC is a key platform for strengthening the energy bridge between Europe and North America. Ukraine, as part of the European Energy Community, is actively integrating into transatlantic initiatives aimed at strengthening security, sustainable development, and decarbonization.

The development of infrastructure for receiving and transporting liquefied natural gas is a critical factor for the stability of the European energy system in conditions of political turbulence. Cooperation with EU countries (Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania) in the field of gas storage is strategically important for Ukraine in the context of developing its energy system and increasing its resilience.

- he said.

Following the meeting, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying gas supplies to Europe, reducing dependence on Russian sources, and strengthening regional energy resilience.

The United States confirmed its readiness to facilitate the supply of American LNG to achieve these strategic goals.

- the agency reported. 

The Deputy Minister of Energy, together with the Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Serhiy Koretsky, also held talks with representatives of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank).

They discussed possible financial instruments for attracting additional volumes of American gas to meet both current and long-term needs of Ukraine. They had a productive conversation with Joshua Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy, regarding support for Ukraine, replacing Russian energy resources from Europe, and joint investment projects within the framework of bilateral partnership. They coordinated positions and further joint actions to strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and the entire region with the Director-General for Energy of the European Commission, Ditte Juul Jørgensen.

- added the Ministry of Energy.

Also, on the sidelines of P-TEC, a number of working meetings were held with producers, traders, and exporters of American LNG, and representatives of European governments. They discussed long-term strategic partnership within the framework of diversifying energy supplies.

Recall

It was previously reported that Poland is negotiating with the United States on the import of liquefied natural gas for further supply to Ukraine and Slovakia. The volume of supplies to Slovakia can reach 4-5 billion cubic meters per year, which corresponds to the country's annual consumption.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Athens
Lithuania
Greece
Europe
North America
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine
Poland