The drama "You Are Space" grossed almost UAH 60 million in eight weeks of distribution

The science fiction drama "You Are Space" by director Pavlo Ostrikov continues its successful run in Ukrainian cinemas, maintaining stable audience attention. In its 8th week of screening, the film collected UAH 58.95 million, and the total number of viewers is 318,514 people. The film is confidently approaching the list of the highest-grossing Ukrainian films. - the message says.

The plot tells the story of Ukrainian space trucker Andriy, who, after the destruction of Earth, considers himself the last human in the Universe. His solitude is broken by an unexpected connection with Catherine, a Frenchwoman who is in danger and needs help.

The film was created with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema by ForeFilms in international co-production with Belgium.

