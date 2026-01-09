The drama "You Are Space" grossed almost UAH 60 million in eight weeks of distribution

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
03:56 PM • 2692 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 8418 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 11245 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 11829 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 13745 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 10971 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 11393 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 7758 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 12335 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 13189 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.9m/s
79%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 35776 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 28555 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 13406 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detainedVideoJanuary 9, 08:12 AM • 6852 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 26010 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 54188 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 82595 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 56891 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 79533 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Odesa
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 56633 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 59153 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 80950 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 99434 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140070 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

The drama "You Are Space" grossed almost UAH 60 million in eight weeks of distribution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In its 8th week of screening, the film "You Are Space" grossed UAH 58.95 million, with a total audience of 318,514 people. The film is confidently approaching the list of the highest-grossing Ukrainian films.

The drama "You Are Space" grossed almost UAH 60 million in eight weeks of distribution

The science fiction drama "You Are Space" by director Pavlo Ostrikov collected UAH 58.95 million in its 8th week of screening, with a total audience of 318,514 people, UNN reports with reference to the State Film Agency.

The science fiction drama "You Are Space" by director Pavlo Ostrikov continues its successful run in Ukrainian cinemas, maintaining stable audience attention. In its 8th week of screening, the film collected UAH 58.95 million, and the total number of viewers is 318,514 people. The film is confidently approaching the list of the highest-grossing Ukrainian films.

- the message says.

The plot tells the story of Ukrainian space trucker Andriy, who, after the destruction of Earth, considers himself the last human in the Universe. His solitude is broken by an unexpected connection with Catherine, a Frenchwoman who is in danger and needs help.

The film was created with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema by ForeFilms in international co-production with Belgium.

The drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 202524.12.25, 14:58 • 3662 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Director
Loneliness
Film
Belgium
Ukraine