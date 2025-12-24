The drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025

$42.100.05
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 8582 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 12670 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 29923 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 46472 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 62444 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 69395 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41578 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 52740 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22303 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilities
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 8396 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 62425 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
The drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The science fiction drama You Are Space by director Pavlo Ostrikov confidently holds high positions in Ukrainian cinema distribution and continues to attract the attention of viewers.

The drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025

The science fiction drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025, second only to "Antarctica," UNN reports with reference to the State Film Agency.

The science fiction drama You Are Space, directed by Pavlo Ostrikov, confidently maintains high positions in Ukrainian cinema distribution and continues to attract the attention of viewers. In five weekends, the film collected UAH 53.4 million, and the total number of viewers reached 290,425. Currently, the film has become the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025, second only to "Antarctica."

- the message says.

As reported by the State Film Agency, the story centers on Ukrainian space trucker Andriy, who, after the Earth's catastrophe, becomes the last human in the Universe. But unexpectedly, he finds a connection with a Frenchwoman, Catherine, who needs help.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" storms cinemas: Cameron's blockbuster grosses $345 million in opening weekend21.12.25, 23:59 • 4130 views

The film was created with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema by ForeFilms in international cooperation with Belgium.

"You Are Space" demonstrates a confident growth in box office figures and confirms the stable interest of the audience in modern Ukrainian science fiction cinema.

- summarized the State Film Agency.

Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema09.12.25, 10:36 • 37961 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Director
Film
Belgium
Ukraine