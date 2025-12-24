The drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025
The science fiction drama You Are Space by director Pavlo Ostrikov confidently holds high positions in Ukrainian cinema distribution and continues to attract the attention of viewers.
The science fiction drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025, second only to "Antarctica," UNN reports with reference to the State Film Agency.
The science fiction drama You Are Space, directed by Pavlo Ostrikov, confidently maintains high positions in Ukrainian cinema distribution and continues to attract the attention of viewers. In five weekends, the film collected UAH 53.4 million, and the total number of viewers reached 290,425. Currently, the film has become the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2025, second only to "Antarctica."
As reported by the State Film Agency, the story centers on Ukrainian space trucker Andriy, who, after the Earth's catastrophe, becomes the last human in the Universe. But unexpectedly, he finds a connection with a Frenchwoman, Catherine, who needs help.
The film was created with the support of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema by ForeFilms in international cooperation with Belgium.
"You Are Space" demonstrates a confident growth in box office figures and confirms the stable interest of the audience in modern Ukrainian science fiction cinema.
