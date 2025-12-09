"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema

$42.070.01
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 13541 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 20862 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 33130 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 30166 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 33035 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31495 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33316 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 48013 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 43576 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 1890 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 19986 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 56301 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 62850 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 72979 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1912 views

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, discussing the future of cinema, acknowledged AI's ability to assist in filmmaking, but emphasized that true art is based on humanity. He believes that anything that will truly be perceived as art must come from a human being.

"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
instagram.com/leonardodicaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, discussing the future of cinema, expressed doubts about AI, writes UNN with reference to Rolling Stone.

Details

Speaking to TIME as Artist of the Year, the actor acknowledged AI's ability to assist in filmmaking but said that true art is based on humanity.

"It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we've never seen before," he told the publication. "I think anything that's truly going to be perceived as art has to come from a human being."

He continued: "Otherwise… haven't you heard these songs that are mashups, just brilliant, and you think, 'Oh my God, that's Michael Jackson doing The Weeknd,' or 'That's funk from A Tribe Called Quest's 'Bonita Applebum,' done, you know, in Al Green's soulful voice, and it's brilliant.' And you say, 'Cool.' But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk." DiCaprio added: "There's no grounding to it. There's no humanity to it, however brilliant it may be."

Addition

Amidst artificial bands like Velvet Sundown rapidly growing in popularity and streaming on Spotify, and AI being used to create new personalities like "DJ Tori" and computer-generated R&B artist Xania Monet, real musicians have spoken out against and called for limitations on the technology.

