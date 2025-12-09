"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema

instagram.com/leonardodicaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, discussing the future of cinema, expressed doubts about AI, writes UNN with reference to Rolling Stone.

Details

Speaking to TIME as Artist of the Year, the actor acknowledged AI's ability to assist in filmmaking but said that true art is based on humanity.

"It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we've never seen before," he told the publication. "I think anything that's truly going to be perceived as art has to come from a human being."

He continued: "Otherwise… haven't you heard these songs that are mashups, just brilliant, and you think, 'Oh my God, that's Michael Jackson doing The Weeknd,' or 'That's funk from A Tribe Called Quest's 'Bonita Applebum,' done, you know, in Al Green's soulful voice, and it's brilliant.' And you say, 'Cool.' But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk." DiCaprio added: "There's no grounding to it. There's no humanity to it, however brilliant it may be."

Addition

Amidst artificial bands like Velvet Sundown rapidly growing in popularity and streaming on Spotify, and AI being used to create new personalities like "DJ Tori" and computer-generated R&B artist Xania Monet, real musicians have spoken out against and called for limitations on the technology.