Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 11209 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 14571 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 16789 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 28304 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 17443 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 31092 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17923 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18212 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15155 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
US ready to completely replace Russian gas and oil product supplies to Europe - Energy Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright stated that America is ready to replace all Russian gas and oil products flowing to Europe. He spent six days in Europe, assuring leaders of the US's readiness to meet their needs.

US ready to completely replace Russian gas and oil product supplies to Europe - Energy Minister

The US is ready today to replace all Russian gas supplied to Europe, as well as all Russian oil products. This was stated by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, reports UNN.

Details

Measures are being taken in Europe to replace Russian energy carriers, although perhaps not as quickly as we would like. Today, America is ready to replace all Russian gas supplied to Europe, as well as all Russian oil products. That's why I spent six days there, meeting with European leaders and assuring them that we have the appropriate capabilities, ready to meet their needs, and President Trump is committed to peace. And to achieve peace, we must deprive Putin of resources.

- said Wright.

Recall

Hungary will not stop buying Russian oil, even if its ally US President Donald Trump asks it to, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, citing geographical constraints related to its landlocked status.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Péter Szijjártó
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Hungary