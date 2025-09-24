The US is ready today to replace all Russian gas supplied to Europe, as well as all Russian oil products. This was stated by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, reports UNN.

Details

Measures are being taken in Europe to replace Russian energy carriers, although perhaps not as quickly as we would like. Today, America is ready to replace all Russian gas supplied to Europe, as well as all Russian oil products. That's why I spent six days there, meeting with European leaders and assuring them that we have the appropriate capabilities, ready to meet their needs, and President Trump is committed to peace. And to achieve peace, we must deprive Putin of resources. - said Wright.

Recall

Hungary will not stop buying Russian oil, even if its ally US President Donald Trump asks it to, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, citing geographical constraints related to its landlocked status.